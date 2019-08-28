Bragg Gaming Group (Bragg) has reported its first half year, having acquired Oryx Gaming (a European online B2B platform) in December 2018. H119 continuing revenues grew 48% to C$18.0m, achieving EBITDA break-even. Bragg's strategy is to expand its B2B presence, both organically and through complementary acquisitions. Key milestones will be the development of EBITDA, as well as the successful payment of the remaining c C$30m of deferred and contingent consideration for Oryx Gaming. In order to focus on the e-gaming opportunity, Bragg has announced a strategic review of its online media division (GiveMeSport) and UK sportsbook (GiveMeBet).

