The $376 million Travers Solar project has had the nod from the Alberta Utilities Commission. Construction will start next year with an operational date set for 2021.The utilities commission of the Canadian province of Alberta has given the green light for the nation's biggest solar project. The $500 million (US$376 million), 400 MW Travers solar facility being developed by Greengate Power Corp in Vulcan County is slated for commercial operation in 2021. Calgary-based Greengate announced the development yesterday and said construction would begin on the PV project next year. The developer did ...

