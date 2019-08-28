World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 to Launch on August 29 in Shanghai with Global Greatest Mind Sharing Insights on Its First Day

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2019), the annual technological fest which will open its doors from Aug 29 to 31 in Shanghai, has announced the schedule for its first day.

The opening ceremony, scheduled in the morning, will kick-off with a round-table meeting and keynote speeches from government officials, scholars and leading entrepreneurs sharing their insight on the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity Enables Infinite Possibilities". Conference-goers can look forward to featured speakers shedding light on the status quo of the industry and the potential impacts of artificial intelligence

Coming off the back of the opening ceremony are two major forums focusing on technological trends, AI application scenarios, industry ecosystems, AI-related education and policies. Looking to integrate AI technology into the commercial activities and draw a blueprint to envision the direction and trends of the industry from multilateral and international perspectives, the forum on industrial development will gather academic representatives and leading entrepreneurs in round-table dialogues.

China, having embraced AI technology with open arms, will continue to contribute to the global AI development with determination, deploying AI strategic plans to empower and transform the global economy.

This year's star speakers include:

Elon Musk , Co-founder, CEO and Product Architect at Tesla

, Co-founder, CEO and Product Architect at Tesla Jürgen Schmidhuber , Co-founder & Chief Scientist, NNAISENSE

, Co-founder & Chief Scientist, NNAISENSE Li Yong , Director General, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

, Director General, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Tom Michell , Dean of school of Computer Science at CMU

To date, more than 300 featured guests are slated to attend the event among which are: