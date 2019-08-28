The global paper and paperboard container and packaging market size is poised to reach USD 84.54 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers. In addition, the rising demand from e-commerce industry is anticipated to further boost the paperboard container and packaging market during the forecast period.

Currently, paper and paperboard containers are biodegradable and are more sustainable than plastic, making them more acceptable to consumers. Some factors that make paper and paperboard containers environment friendly are that they are recyclable, reusable, save energy, and conserve natural resources. Thus, the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers will increase the adoption of such products by enterprises in several industries, such as retail, which will drive the growth of the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce industry has a direct impact on the paper and paperboard container and packaging industry. Packaging plays a major role in the first impression that consumers have of brands. Therefore, most brands try to differentiate themselves by offering various types of packaging, such as paper and paperboard containers and specialized corrugated containers. Thus, the growth of the e-commerce industry will increase the demand for paper and paperboard container and packaging, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Amcor Plc

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Packaging Corp. of America

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Tetra Pak International SA

WestRock Co.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Paper bags and sacks

Corrugated containers and packaging

Folding boxes and cases

Others

Key Regions for the Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

