Bolts Market Size Worth $51.0 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bolts market size is expected to reach USD 51.0 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapid growth of building & construction industry, primarily in China and India, is expected to drive the demand for bolts over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

M8 was the largest product segment in 2018, in terms of revenue, and is expected to generate a revenue of USD 8.9 billion by 2025, on account of its wide application scope in industrial and construction segments

GR 8.8 segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025, owing to its extensive use in railroad equipment, motors, processing equipment, and engines

North America market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2018 owing to the presence of notable aerospace and automotive manufacturing companies coupled with the revival of construction renovation sector

The bolts market is dominated by the presence of large players operating through multiple sales channels such as direct and distributor-based supply, which aids them in grabbing a high market share.

Read 148 page research report with TOC on "Bolts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (M6, M8, M10, M12, M14), By Grade (GR 5.8, GR 8.8, GR 10.9, GR 12.9), By Application (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bolts-market

Asia Pacific is expected to be a preferred market for manufacturers of bolts owing to the extensive use of conventional construction practices that account for a high demand for traditional fasteners including nuts and bolts. High demand for carbon and alloy steel bolts on account of superior strength exhibited by the materials is expected to benefit the industry growth. Growth in car production, primarily in Asia Pacific, coupled with high demand for bolts in aftermarket applications has translated into increased product demand in automotive sector.

Fluctuating raw material prices often lead to variations in the prices of bolts, thus, affecting the profit margins of companies across the value chain. The product cost heavily depends on the aggregate volume of raw materials produced and minimum lot sizes, which leads to a high variation in the procurement cost of the product for use in various applications. The price also depends on the purchase volume and duration of contract of product manufacturers with OEMs.

Bolts are manufactured strictly in line with the performance characteristics mandated for consumer industries, primarily for niche applications in automotive and aerospace industries. Most of the manufacturers in the market use similar technologies and methods to manufacture bolts, which may lead to low level of product differentiation. In addition, the coating of bolts with high-strength protective materials to prolong the functioning lifetime of the product is expected to emerge as a major trend in the industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bolts market on the basis of product, application, grade, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

M6



M8



M10



M12



M14



M16



M18



M20



M22



M24



M27



M30



M33



M36



M38



M40



M42



M44



M46



M48



M50



M52



M54



M58



M60



Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Construction



Petrochemical



Heavy Machine Equipment



Automotive



Aerospace



Home Appliances



Lawn and Garden



Motors and Pumps



Furniture



Plumbing Products



Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

GR 5.8



GR 8.8



GR10.9



GR 12.9



Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Vinyl Flooring Market - Vinyl flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. Resilient flooring is simply artificial composite floors such as rubber, plastic, PVC, linoleum and the latest addition, Vinyl

Vinyl flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. Resilient flooring is simply artificial composite floors such as rubber, plastic, PVC, linoleum and the latest addition, Vinyl Steel Processing Market - The application of steel and related products is currently increasing in our daily life. Due to its high mechanical properties such as strength, ductility and weld ability, steel is widely used in construction of building and rails, automobiles, and ships.

The application of steel and related products is currently increasing in our daily life. Due to its high mechanical properties such as strength, ductility and weld ability, steel is widely used in construction of building and rails, automobiles, and ships. Investment Castings Market - The global investment castings market is estimated to grow at an accelerated rate owing to its applications in a wide range of end-use industries.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg