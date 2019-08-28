CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in Kansas with New Store in Olathe

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Olathe, KS. The network congratulates Matthew Reed on the opening of his latest CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Olathe, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/olathe-ks/.

"We are ecstatic to announce Matthew Reed opened a new store in Olathe. As a seasoned franchise owner with over a decade of experience in the mobile device repair industry, Matthew will be offering the community expert repair services. I look forward to Matthew's continued success as a franchisee with the CPR Olathe store," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located southwest of Kansas City, Olathe has become one of the most populous cities in the metropolitan area. It was founded in 1857 and became the Johnson County seat just two years later. In the 19th century, Olathe was a stop along the Oregon Trail and the California Trail, making it a hub for travelers. Two centuries later, in 2008, Olathe was ranked the 24th fastest-growing city in the nation by the U.S. Census. Today, among Olathe's top employers are Honeywell and GARMIN. CPR Olathe is located in a shopping center along South Mur-Len Road.

"My entrepreneurial drive led me to finding a need for repair experts in Kansas communities. With CPR, my teams and I have the ability to serve Kansas residents with the best tech repair possible. Helping our customers with any issues they have has become a passion for everyone at my CPR stores," added franchisee Matthew Reed.

Matthew currently resides in Lawrence, KS with his dog. When Matthew isn't working, he enjoys working out and learning more about the tech repair business. Matthew and his CPR Olathe team offer the community a variety of services that range from screen repairs to diagnostic issues, as well as free repair estimates. To learn more about the services Matthew and his team provide visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Olathe is located at:

111 S. Mur-Len Rd.

Olathe, KS 66062

Please contact the store at 913-286-5187 or via email: repairs@cpr-olathe.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/olathe-ks/

Matthews other stores are:

Cell Phone Repair Lawrence

1113 Massachusetts

St. Lawrence, KS 66044

785-840-4870

Cell Phone Repair Leavenworth

1217 S 4th St.

Leavenworth, KS 66048

913-547-5148

Cell Phone Repair Topeka

5847 SW 21st Street.

Topeka, KS 66604

785-409-9106

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557712/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-in-Kansas-with-New-Store-in-Olathe