The global non-dairy yogurt market size is poised to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of non-dairy yogurt products. In addition, the growing prominence of vegan food is anticipated to further boost the non-dairy yogurt market during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in the demand for non-dairy yogurt formulated using natural and healthy ingredients. As customers are becoming aware of the health implications of consuming artificial sugar and dairy products, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the use of plant-based non-GMO ingredients that provide high nutritional value. As a result, ingredients such as almonds, soybeans, and coconuts are finding extensive application in the formulation of non-dairy yogurt products. Therefore, growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming non-dairy yogurt is expected to drive the global non-dairy yogurt market growth during the forecast period.

Government agencies in several countries are encouraging the adoption of plant-based diets. A vegan diet is known to offer several health benefits to consumers, as it is rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E; and other beneficial plant-based compounds. This is expected to further popularize vegan diets worldwide in the coming years. Thus, an increase in the demand for plant-based food products may encourage more consumers to adopt veganism in the coming years, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Blue Diamond Growers

COYO Pty Ltd.

Danone SA

Dean Foods Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Non-Dairy Yogurt market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Almond-based

Soy-based

Coconut-based

Others

Key Regions for the Non-Dairy Yogurt Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

