Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on brand awareness strategy for a chemical company. This article highlights how Infiniti's brand awareness strategy engagement helped a chemical company to improve brand recognition and enhance overall advertising effectiveness. Also, the article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance sales rate by 27%.

Although globalization and favorable manufacturing policies in the US are bringing about huge opportunities for companies operating in the chemical sector, certain challenges continue to exist. The ambiguity across global markets and pricing pressures brought in by new competitors are certain challenges facing companies in the chemical sector. In addition, chemical companies are also facing challenges in capturing the attention of end-users and potential customers through personalized offerings.

By taking into account the complexity of the US chemical sector, our team at Infiniti Research has published a success story that will help you better understand the challenges in the US chemical industry. Also, the success story will help you understand how the client was able to efficiently tackle the rising challenges, build brand awareness, and enhance sales rate.

Challenges Faced by the Client

The client is a chemical firm based out of Europe. They were looking to establish their operations in the US. They faced difficulties in establishing their brand presence in the US. Also, the client faced challenges in capturing the attention of end-users and potential customers. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering brand awareness strategy. The key challenges the client wanted to address through this engagement are mentioned below:

Challenge 1: Build trust among customers and reach out to wider demographics

Challenge 2: Identify lucrative customer segments and devise customized brand awareness strategy

Solutions Offered

The solutions offered helped the client to comprehend all touchpoints that shape market awareness, including product and service branding, corporate identity, and brand portfolio structure. This helped them to enhance brand awareness and advertising effectiveness. Furthermore, the client was able to build a unique identity that differentiated them from their competitors. In addition, the solutions offered helped them to:

Enhance social media and brand engagement

Devise a customized brand awareness campaign and drive sales

