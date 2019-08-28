Vault CTMS unifies end-to-end clinical information and processes for greater visibility throughout the trial lifecycle

More companies are unifying their global data, content, and processes across clinical operations with Veeva Vault CTMS. In less than a year, the number of Vault CTMS customers has doubled to 50, signaling the industry's continued shift in adopting the advanced cloud application from Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to improve trial performance.

"CTMS is a highly complex area that has been held back for decades by a lack of innovation," said Henry Galio, senior director for Veeva Vault CTMS. "Veeva Vault CTMS is meeting the industry's significant need for a modern solution to streamline operations and conduct trials more efficiently and effectively."

Vault CTMS provides organizations one complete source of trial information to make faster and smarter decisions throughout the course of a study. "Our prior CTMS was difficult to configure and use," said Eric Hanson, IT Manager at SCRI. "Veeva Vault CTMS is a modern system that is easily configurable with advanced functionality, enabling us to increase study team engagement and improve report timeliness, all while eliminating manual processes."

Vault CTMS is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first suite of applications for EDC, coding, data management, CTMS, eTMF, and study start-up on a single cloud platform. Vault Clinical Suite helps companies eliminate system silos and unify clinical data management and clinical operations.

In other news, Veeva announced new capabilities in Veeva Vault RIM for medical devices and diagnostics. Read today's press release to learn more.

Learn more about Vault CTMS at the upcoming Veeva R&D Summit, Sept. 8-10, in Philadelphia, PA. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/R&DSummit.

