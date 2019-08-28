Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Extends Relationship with William Shatner and Launches Marketing Campaign

KNOXVILLE, TN & VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SOLR)(OTC:SAENF) is pleased to announce it has extended its relationship with William Shatner for a five-year term and is launching a marketing campaign featuring Mr. Shatner, one of Hollywood's most recognizable personalities. Mr. Shatner joined Solar Alliance as the Company's spokesperson in April, 2017 and has provided visibility for the company's commercial solar division. The newest campaign with Mr. Shatner will include a video marketing initiative focused on Solar Alliance's SunBox residential solar systems which include battery backup and an option for a Tesla electric vehicle charging station.

"I am excited to continue my work with Solar Alliance and to be part of an alliance of homeowners who have made the switch to solar," said Mr. Shatner. "I believe the Solar Alliance team has the business plan and expertise to create a nationally-recognized brand and a new marketing campaign should drive growth for the SunBox residential solar system. Great things are in store for Solar Alliance and I'm proud to be working with them on to deliver simple, cost effective solutions to people looking to make the transition to solar energy."

"Our relationship with Mr. Shatner began when we installed a solar system on his Los Angeles home and will now grow thanks to his ongoing commitment," said CEO Myke Clark. "Mr. Shatner will bring his unique brand of passion and humour to help promote the many benefits of solar energy and we are excited to be launching an enhanced marketing campaign that will bring more visibility to our SunBox residential solar product. Mr. Shatner's unique personality, our relationship with Tesla and our SunBox residential system are a great combination that will drive even greater sales for Solar Alliance."

The SunBox marketing campaign with Mr. Shatner builds on strong year to date sales in Solar Alliance's residential division. As disclosed on August 1, 2019, with 5 months left in 2019 the Company has already sold 300% of last year's total. Residential solar system sales in 2019 are now on track to exceed US $1.3 million.

About William Shatner

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of "Captain James T. Kirk" in the television series Star Trek. The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. Shatner played the title role in the hit television series T.J. Hooker before hosting television's first reality-based series, Rescue 911. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

