HostingRaja to Empower 58 Million Small Businesses in India in Creating a Credible Online Presence

BANGALORE, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / India has one of the most diversified retail markets that is pegged at an equivalent amount of $625 billion. Out of this percentile, only $40 million amounts to its e-commerce ventures. So, with a population as large as India, it is quite obvious that a huge portion of its banks on the retail shops or offline ventures as compared to the growing e-economy. While the flaring debate on online vs offline is still on the pedestal, there is future anticipation of online integration with robust growth of the equal number of online platforms for businesses. It is also the case that 76% of the retailers in the country bank on both Online and Offline options which complement each other via a navigated workflow.

With internet penetration going deeper every day in India, there is a noticeable increase in the online landscape for even small businesses. A recent survey has revealed that 74% of the participants have said to have e-applications on their mobile devices which are their primary sources of shopping. E-wallet implementation has also played a huge role in the current consumer behavior. So, when it comes to the online venture, there is a chance of gaining momentum in the e-landscape.

HostingRaja is somewhat responsible for providing that opportunity for those who are ready to venture out in the vast depth of online venture. With businesses looking for websites, HostingRaja is providing a wide range of web hosting services to fuel the online presence of SMEs. Their best and affordable hosting has been highly sought-after which also caters to companies that are looking for budget-friendly web hosting and online services. From providing website security to getting domain name fixed, the complete package of web-based solutions is at customer's disposal. They are also known for having some of the fastest servers in India with a network latency of 30 milliseconds.

What are they offering?

HostingRaja is offering the following services:

· Web Hosting

They offer web hosting services at rates as low as 99 INR. There are various kinds of web hosting plans provided by HostingRaja such as Windows Hosting, Linux Hosting, WordPress, Java hosting plans.

· Domain Registration

They offer FREE domain registration with purchase hosting services or g suite.

· Java

They have the latest Java plans with updated JSP support, control panel, and JRE.

· Dedicated Server

They have one of the best dedicated servers in India.

· WordPress Hosting

More than 70% of the websites in the world are developed by WordPress, One of the most popular CMS. Get secure WordPress hosting with WP site builder.

· VPS

They offer VPS hosting powered by VMware, OpenVZ, and KVM.

· Windows Hosting Plans

Access to secure, reliable and fast Windows plans

· Linux VPS

They have optimized Linux VPS which offers great performance.

· Windows VPS

Access to MSSQL and Plesk with their Windows VPS.

· G Suite

Get g suite from HostingRaja which provides all necessary collaboration and productivity apps to run your business such as Google Doc, Spreadsheet, Gmail, Calendar and much more.

· Website Builder

Their website builder has user-friendly attributes like drag-drop.

· Kubernetes Hosting

HostingRaja provides one-click scalable Kubernetes platform, Where any website can scale up to serve 10 lac page views in a day. More than 99% of the websites present today, get less than 10 lac page views in a day. This platform provides high availability and scalable solution.

With the services they are providing, it is evident that start-ups and small businesses alike will benefit a lot especially when they are always on a budget crunch. So, with a service as impeccable as this, the small businesses can scale higher altitudes in their success schemes. With US retail giants like Walmart staking 77% on online firms like Flipkart, it is evident that there is a huge opportunity for scaling, even when it comes to small businesses. As opposed to traditional marketing, its online rendition has a faster implementation of propagating a brand presence with the several tools that HostingRaja will be providing.

About the company

HostingRaja is one of the fastest-growing web hosting company with an exhaustive range of web-based options suitable even for startups, small businesses and even larger enterprises. It's an ISO 9001-2015 certified company headquartered in Bangalore. Over the years they have served 150000 customers across the length and breadth of India with web and cloud hosting solutions. Their 24/7, toll-free, multilingual tech support is rated very high across online forums because of which they are a preferred choice for web and mobile app developers. NWKRTC, Karnataka State Apex bank, Nagpur Railway Police are some of their prestigious customers.

Also being a technology-forward company they have built their own indigenous products like :

OVI Panel - A homegrown control panel to manage servers that are successfully being used by more than 2000 customers currently.

Anycloud - A platform to manage all your cloud instances in one place with fully managed support.

