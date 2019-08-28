LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.: LED Medical Diagnostics Announces Corporate Name Change to Reflect Its Evolving Digital Dental Imaging Business

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. ("LED" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMD)(OTCQB:LEDIF) has announced that it is changing its corporate name to Apteryx Imaging Inc. effective September 3, 2019, leveraging the longstanding reputation and brand equity of its wholly-owned subsidiary Apteryx, Inc.

"The Apteryx Imaging brand underscores our continued commitment to our guiding principal, which is the development and sale of open-architected imaging software systems and device solutions that provide dentists and specialists the freedom to choose device technologies that work best for their individual practice, regardless of brand or manufacturer," commented Apteryx CEO Dr. David Gane. "Our digital workflow solutions are unique in that they mirror the medical imaging model, which relies on the universal DICOM standard to facilitate image exchange, communication and device interoperability between manufacturers, rather than the closed proprietary systems that dominate the current dental market space."

Dr. Gane continued, "We have evolved from a single product device manufacturer with the market-leading VELscope Vx oral screening system, to a digital image software platform and device manufacturer. We feel that the adoption of such a well-established dental imaging brand, Apteryx Imaging, more closely reflects our uniqueness and commitment to be the leading innovator of open-architecture imaging software through our XrayVision brand family, along with continuing to develop high-value digital imaging and oral screening devices, including our TUXEDO Intraoral Sensor and award-winning VELscope system."

Apteryx Imaging's core product lines include XrayVision and XVWeb imaging software, TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors and the VELscope Vx Oral Screening System. XrayVision is the industry's leading open-architecture imaging software platform, with over 90,000 licenses issued to customers, including the United States Army, the United States Navy and many of the nation's largest Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). XVWeb cloud imaging recently received the Cellerant "Best of Class" Technology Award for imaging software, while the VELscope Vx is the most awarded adjunctive oral screening device on the market today, receiving over 15 industry awards since its launch in 2011.

"The Apteryx brand has a rich history in imaging technologies, which allows us to consolidate our product brands under one all-encompassing corporate identity," concluded Chris Koch, director of marketing for Apteryx Imaging. "We are excited about this new direction that embraces our corporate vision moving forward while respecting the history of LED and the VELscope product that launched our company many years ago."

As part of the change from LED Medical Diagnostics to Apteryx Imaging, Apteryx Imaging will be updating their stock ticker on the TSX Venture Exchange from LMD to XRAY effective at market open on September 3, 2019. Updates to the Company's tickers for the OTCQB and Frankfurt stock exchanges are also in process and will be announced as soon as the change is approved by these two entities. Apteryx Imaging will maintain its existing offices in Vancouver, BC, Akron, OH and Atlanta, GA. The new CUSIP number is 03836P108. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates.

The Company also announced the grant of 460,000 stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company, in accordance with its stock option plan. Each option has a five-year term and is exercisable at CDN$ .38 per share.

Apteryx Imaging will be exhibiting at the American Dental Association/FDI World Dental Congress, September 4-8, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. For more information on Apteryx Imaging, please visit www.apteryx.com or call 877-APTERYX.

About Apteryx Imaging, Inc.

Apteryx Imaging has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol LEDIF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LME.

Media Contact:

Apteryx Imaging

Chris Koch

Phone: 678.293.9413

Email: chris.koch@apteryx.com

Corporate Contact:

Apteryx Imaging

David Gane, CEO

Phone: 604.434.4614 ext 227

Email: david.gane@apteryx.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557604/LED-Medical-Diagnostics-Announces-Corporate-Name-Change-to-Reflect-Its-Evolving-Digital-Dental-Imaging-Business