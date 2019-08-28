Short-range airborne threats, particularly from drones, are becoming increasingly severe. RADA's primary growth engine products are light-weight, software-defined tactical radar systems that can detect and target airborne threats and have proved highly effective in active combat. Active protection and short-range air and missile defence for mobile forces have been identified by the US and other militaries as urgent priorities. Over the past two years, RADA has seen initial pilot orders for new defence programmes. The recently increased guidance of 54%+ revenue growth in 2019 reflects the conversion of initial orders to more significant ones. RADA also has a legacy product line of avionics systems.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...