Marijuana Stock Profits
The buzzword du jour in the marijuana industry over the past few weeks has been, without a doubt, "profits."
While a potential recession and a stock market correction have both served to curb the growth among marijuana stocks as of late, we shouldn't forget that right before that, the industry was facing a very important question: Is now the time to focus on profits or on growth?
This question served to divide investors and analysts alike.
And the question was far from academic; Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) was said to have parted ways with its CEO Bruce Linton precisely due to his vision of continued growth rather than.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The buzzword du jour in the marijuana industry over the past few weeks has been, without a doubt, "profits."
While a potential recession and a stock market correction have both served to curb the growth among marijuana stocks as of late, we shouldn't forget that right before that, the industry was facing a very important question: Is now the time to focus on profits or on growth?
This question served to divide investors and analysts alike.
And the question was far from academic; Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) was said to have parted ways with its CEO Bruce Linton precisely due to his vision of continued growth rather than.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...