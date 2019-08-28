Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Hits One Out of the Ballpark with SlenderWall

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID) - Project announcement.

Landmark Builders and Architecture firm West and Stem, have chosen SlenderWall precast building panels and its licensed Easi-Set Producer, Smith-Midland to clad the exterior of the new "Slugger" project in Greensboro, NC. The new 9-story, 111,869 square feet office and retail building will peer over the right field line of First National Bank Field, home of the Grasshoppers, Greensboro's South Atlantic League baseball team. The two facilities will be connected by a new featured ballpark entrance.

The brick and glass design of the building will integrate well with the existing stadium architecture and become another gem in the burgeoning development of downtown Greensboro. The 24,000+ square feet of SlenderWall and accompanying traditional precast panels will feature inlaid thin-brick over the majority of the surfaces, with banded areas mimicking limestone. A special feature incorporated into the design will be vertical thin-brick faced panels utilizing different sizes of brick and soldier course arches. In addition to their attention to aesthetics, West and Stem made a point of incorporating modern enhancements and materials. SlenderWall's ability to deliver panels with a R24 thermal rating delivered on that play.

Plans for an office building at the ballpark were originally conceived by Donald Moore, President of the Grasshoppers organization, and brought to owners Front Street Capital. The project became a reality when the lead tenant, Tuggle Duggins Attorneys at Law committed to anchor the building. Another anchor tenant in the facility is First National Bank, who has chosen Downtown Greensboro as their new market headquarters.

Production of the panels is beginning immediately with delivery scheduled in January 2020. Smith-Midland will also provide erection services on the project. Occupancy is expected in the summer of 2020.

About SlenderWall

SlenderWall, an Easi-Set Worldwide licensed precast product, is a unique composite cladding system, 66% lighter than traditional 6" thick precast and with higher thermal qualities. This is achieved by integrating a galvanized interior steel stud frame with a 2" thick precast concrete panel and factory installed closed-cell foam insulation.

About Landmark Builders

When Paul Stephens founded Landmark Builders in 1975, he was determined to make his company "the preferred builder that consistently delivers what is promised." His principles of integrity, dependability, and a disciplined work ethic paved the way for Landmark to become one of the most trusted and respected companies in the Southeast. The current ownership group and dedicated team of employees have worked to solidify the Landmark reputation as a well-managed company that continues to meet and exceed the goals of its founder.

About Front Street Capital

Front Street Capital is a full-service development, asset management, and private equity real estate company built by industry leading professionals with a drive to produce consistent, income-driven results. Over our history, Front Street Capital has developed or acquired over $450 million in income-producing property primarily across the office, industrial, healthcare, and mixed-use asset classes.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com or www.slenderwall.com.

