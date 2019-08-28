Taronis Technologies: Taronis Completes Initial Presentations in El Salvador

Comprehensive Agenda Included Discussions with Strategic Partner to Advance Sales to Prospective Clients

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Taronis Technologies, Inc., ("Taronis" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TRNX), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental conservation industry, today provided a summary of its recent successful meetings in El Salvador regarding Taronis, S.A. de C.V.

The purpose of these meetings was to expand negotiations with Taronis' strategic partner, a leading importer and distributor located in San Salvador, El Salvador, and commence implementation of plans to introduce the MagneGas product to various prospective end users, explore the inclusion of incumbent gas distributors in the overall marketing program, conduct initial meetings with prospective financing partners, and to deliver a technical and safety presentation to be considered by the El Salvadoran Government.

Taronis is currently preparing sample gas for delivery into San Salvador for live product demonstrations. The Company is in further discussions with key representatives related to various initiatives relative to acetylene's poor safety record and environmental footprint. Based on this analysis, the Company plans to make a business case for the potential promotion of MagneGas due to its safety and sustainability features in lieu of acetylene throughout El Salvador.

Taronis is also preparing an economic impact report to present to the El Salvadoran Government about the potential for job creation and enhanced labor productivity of a scaled Taronis Venturi plasma arc gasification facility in San Salvador during the next round of meetings, tentatively scheduled for October.

"We sincerely wish to thank our strategic partner and the high-level official we met with during our meetings last week in San Salvador," commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis. "We firmly believe that El Salvador is the ideal location for the launch of our Latin American expansion strategy. Based on our meetings, we anticipate that the El Salvadoran Government is receptive to our technology, as our MagneGas product is environmentally superior, safer to handle, and offers vastly superior capabilities to acetylene and propylene."

"We are impressed by the incredible progress being made by the newly-elected President of El Salvador, Mr. Nayib Bukele, and we look forward to partnering with the El Salvadoran Government and local commercial partners in El Salvador. El Salvador is clearly focused on worker safety, a sustainable environmental solution, and strong job growth creation in their market. We believe our technology is a perfect fit for El Salvador, and could serve as the ideal platform as we look to expand our operations across the region," concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About Taronis Technologies, Inc.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) owns a patented plasma arc technology that enables two primary end use applications for fuel generation and water decontamination.

The Company's fuel technology enables a wide use of hydrocarbon feedstocks to be readily converted to fossil fuel substitutes. The Company is developing a wide range of end market uses for these fuels, including replacement products for propane, compressed natural gas and liquid natural gas. The Company currently markets a proprietary metal cutting fuel that is highly competitive with acetylene. The Company distributes its proprietary metal cutting fuel through independent distributors in the US and through its wholly owned distributors doing business as "MagneGas Welding Supply". The Company operates 22 locations across California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

The Company's technology can also be implemented for the decontamination of waste water, including sterilizing water, eradicating all pathogens. The technology is being tested to determine if it can completely eliminate pharmaceutical contaminants such as antibiotics, hormones and other soluble drugs suspended in contaminated water. The technology process is capable of reducing or eliminating other contaminants, such as harmful metals, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels that trigger toxic algae blooms. The technology has prospective commercial applications in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and municipal waste markets. For more information on Taronis, please visit the Company's website at http://www.TaronisTech.com.

Taronis also owns a controlling interest in Water Pilot, LLC. The WATER PILOT System immediately reduces water consumption and provides live remote consumption monitoring for long term leak protection and water asset management. An integral, client-based alarm and notification system reports to any mobile device. Water Pilot may be appropriate for a wide range of businesses or properties with a water meter. For more information, please visit our website at www.gowaterpilot.com/

