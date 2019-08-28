Celebrity Doctor, Dr. Andrew Ordon, Will Be Visiting the Beverly Hills Sunset Surgery Center by Meraas (BHSSCI) From September 2nd - 9th 2019

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Andrew Ordon is a double board-certified plastic surgeon that specializes in facial aesthetic plastic surgery and is known as one of the best Rhinoplasty Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA. His expertise is providing precision procedures such as rhinoplasty, lip lifts, facelift, revisions, breast augmentations/lifts/reductions, body liposculpturing & contouring, and more. Dr. Ordon has worked on some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities and is often featured on international TV shows and news channels.

Dr. Ordon will be visiting the The Beverly Hills Sunset Surgery Center by Meraas (BHSSCI), at Meraas' Valiant Clinic, from September 2nd - September 9th 2019.

Dr. Ordon is an Emmy-nominated co-host of the award-winning talk show The Doctors. For over three decades, Dr. Ordon has been an acclaimed surgeon in the private practice of aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage, California and previously in New York City. He is consistently, recognized as a Top Doctor by Castle-Connolly. He also serves as Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery and Co-Director of the Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship at KECK/USC School of Medicine as well as a member of the board of directors of The Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons.



Dr. Ordon has been featured on television shows and networks including Dr. Phil, Rachael Ray, Entertainment Tonight, BBC News, CNN, NBC News, FOX News, and ABC News. He has been quoted in such publications as Allure, Glamour and USA TODAY. Dr. Ordon is also a published author and contributor.

One of Dr. Ordon's proudest accomplishments has been his role as a founding member of the Surgical Friends Foundation (www.SurgicalFriends.org), comprised of a group of doctors who offer complimentary reconstructive surgery to people in the US and abroad who cannot afford medical treatment.

The Beverly Hills Sunset Surgery Center by Meraas (BHSSCI), is a world-renowned practice led by some of the top celebrity doctors in the world, now bringing the has-she-or-hasn't-she Hollywood aesthetic to the region (focusing on both invasive and non-invasive treatments). One of the world's leading cosmetic doctors, Dr. David Matlock, is joined by 25 celebrity doctors including Dr. Andrew Ordon, Dr. Ben Talei and Dr. Robert Moore.



Meraas' Valiant Clinic, where BHSSCI has launched its Dubai practice, is located at City Walk, a design-inspired lifestyle destination by Meraas.

For further information or appointments, call +971-4387-2121

https://www.bhssc.ae/