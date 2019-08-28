Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to introduce a fee holiday on trading and clearing of Norwegian single stock and index derivatives. The fee holiday will run during the period of September 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020. For further information of this Exchange Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product managers below. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Mikael Siewertz Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6634 Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6883 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=736441