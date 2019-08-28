The solar manufacturer today moved to reassure investors ahead of what promises to be another rocky set of first-half figures in two days' time. The Hong Kong company says it wants to add another 3.6 GW of mono ingot and wafer capacity by early 2021.Hong Kong-based solar manufacturer Solargiga will be hoping history is not about to repeat itself after today announcing the overdue completion of a major expansion in its production capacity. Last year the company had just spent big on doubling its solar module capacity to 2.2 GW when the Chinese authorities dropped their '5/31' policy bombshell ...

