Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) announced today the appointment of Daniel J. Graña, CFA, as Portfolio Manager, Global Emerging Market Equities. Daniel is based in Boston and reports to George Maris, Co-Head of Equities.

Enrique Chang, Global Chief Investment Officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome an investment professional of Daniel's caliber to lead our Global Emerging Market equities capability. We have a strong global investment team with the common goal of achieving superior risk-adjusted returns for clients, and are excited about the opportunity to further build on our Emerging Market equities capability under Daniel's leadership."

Daniel brings over 24 years of industry experience and a proven track record of 16 years' managing Emerging Market equity portfolios. Daniel joins from Putnam Investments where he was responsible for the Emerging Market equities effort since 2003. Previously at Putnam, he was an analyst in the Emerging Markets team covering the financials and consumer sectors from 1999 to 2002. Prior to joining Putnam, Daniel worked at Merrill Lynch Co., where he spent four years in the Latin America Investment Banking Group.

In addition, Janus Henderson has appointed Matthew Culley as Assistant Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst, and Matthew Doody and Peter Li as Research Analysts covering Global Emerging Market equities. All three were previously at Putnam Investments. Mr. Culley and Mr. Doody are based in Boston and Mr. Li is based in Singapore. Together, they bring more than 30 years of combined investment experience to the firm.

The analysts will collaborate with the investment and research teams across the firm's investment platform reporting into and as part of the Central Research Team, which is led by Director of Research Carmel Wellso.

Consistent with Janus Henderson's focus on building genuinely differentiated investment capabilities, Daniel brings his own unique investment philosophy and process to Emerging Market equities. His style-agnostic approach uses insights from company and quantitative research, country views and ESG considerations, which seek to identify mispriced securities and form the basis for strong and consistent risk-adjusted performance.

Team Biographies

Daniel J. Graña, CFA

Portfolio Manager, Global Emerging Market Equities

Daniel holds a master of management degree from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University (1999), and a bachelor of science degree in economics and a bachelor of science degree in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1993).

Matthew Culley

Assistant Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst

Matthew Culley joins Janus Henderson as Assistant Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst covering Global Emerging Market equities. Matthew joins Janus Henderson from Putnam Investments, where he served as co-portfolio manager on the Putnam Global Equity Fund and analyst covering global equities including consumer staples and automotive equities. Past research coverage at Putnam included global technology and emerging market consumer discretionary. Matthew joined Putnam in 2008 as an investment associate on the firm's equities team.

Matthew earned a bachelor of science double major in finance and economics from Boston College.

Matthew Weiss Doody

Research Analyst

Matthew joins Janus Henderson as Research Analyst covering Global Emerging Market equities. Prior to joining Janus Henderson, Matthew served as an equity analyst at Putnam Investments covering Emerging Market equities, specifically industrials, materials and utilities. Prior to joining the global equities team in 2009, Matthew was an equity analyst covering international core equities from 2006 to 2009, specifically Asian utilities, Asian industrials and European industrials. Matthew joined Putnam in 2003 as an investment associate on the international core equities team.

Matthew received his bachelor of arts in economics from Colgate University.

Peter Li

Research Analyst

Peter Li joins Janus Henderson as Research Analyst covering Global Emerging Market equities. Prior to joining Janus Henderson, Peter served as equity analyst at Putnam Investments, where he joined in 2013, responsible for Chinese A-share equities for the firm's international portfolios.

Peter received his Ph.D. in medical physics from Duke University. He also earned a master of science and bachelor of science in biomedical engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$360 billion in assets under management (at 30 June 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

