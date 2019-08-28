Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Aug-2019 / 13:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 28 August 2019 Genel Energy plc ('the Company') 2019 Awards - Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the notification obligations under EU Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') on 27 August 2019 to the PDMR set out below. The RSP awards were made in the form of nil-cost options and become exercisable in three tranches; 25% on the first anniversary of the award, 25% on the second anniversary of the award and 50% on the third anniversary of the award. Following vesting, shares are retained for an additional two years for Executive Directors under the Company's Retention Policy. RSP awards: Name No. of shares subject Total number of shares to RSP Award over which options/awards are held following notification Esa Ikaheimonen 124,792 1,679,992 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost options under the Company's restricted share plan c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price Volume Nil 124,792 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price 124,792 Nil e) Date of the transaction 27 August 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -ends- For further information please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 18287 EQS News ID: 864695 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2019 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)