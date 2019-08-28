EXCHANGE NOTICE 28 AUGUST 2019 SHARES THE SHARES OF DNA OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Telenor Finland Holding Oy published on 28 August, 2019 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that "Telenor Finland Holding Oy commences mandatory public tender offer for shares in DNA Plc on 29 August 2019". Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of DNA Oy to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company." The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************ TIEDOTE 28.8.2019 OSAKKEET DNA OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE Telenor Finland Holding Oy julkisti 28.8.2019 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan "Telenor Finland Holding Oy aloittaa pakollisen julkisen ostotarjouksen DNA Oyj:n osakkeista 29.8.2019". Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää DNA Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle. Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen." Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260