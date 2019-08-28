The global suture anchors market size is poised to reach USD 202.09 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in sports participation which leads to an increase in sports-related injuries. In addition, the increase in orthopedic surgeries due to a rise in the aging population is anticipated to further boost the suture anchors market during the forecast period.

The number of children and youth participating in sports is increasing globally. This is due to the increase in awareness about the physical and mental benefits of different kinds of sports. However, with the rise in participation, there is a proportional increase in the number of sports-related injuries through contact or non-contact sports. As a result, suture anchors are being widely used to treat various sports injuries as they facilitate a quick return to play. Suture anchors offer greater reliability and ideal long-term clinical outcomes. Furthermore, in sports medicine, biodegradable suture anchors are increasingly being used for various orthopedic procedures. Therefore, the increasing sports injuries provide an opportunity for suture anchors to be used for effective and efficient repair of injuries, thus leading to the growth of the market.

With increasing age, people become more prone to injuries, especially orthopedic injuries. Among orthopedic surgeries, hip and knee replacements are the most commonly performed joint replacement surgeries in the world. Therefore, with the expected increase in orthopedic surgeries owing to the aging population, there will be a high demand for suture anchors to fix the ligaments and tendons of the bone. This will further drive the growth of the global suture anchors market

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

CONMED Corp.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Smith Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Wright Medical Group NV

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Suture Anchors Market can be broadly categorized into the following materials:

Biocomposite suture anchors

PEEK suture anchors

Metallic suture anchors

Bioabsorbable suture anchors

Others

Key Regions for the Suture Anchors Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

