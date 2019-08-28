Lindsay Guion: "Therapy", the Original Motion Picture, to be Released on August 30th, 2019

Lindsay Guion is the Founder, CEO and Global Chairman of Guion Partners, a management consulting firm focused on working with high profile clients in the technology, media, entertainment and sports industries. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, Lindsay Guion brings skills, focus, confidence and problem-solving abilities to his clients, and has worked with several well-known artists and producers over the years. Lindsay Guion is also the Executive Producer of 'Therapy,' an Original Motion Picture set to release on August 30th, 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Lindsay Guion, Founder, CEO and Global Chairman of GUION PARTNERS based in New York City, announces the release of 'Therapy,' an original motion picture, on August 30th, 2019.

Lindsay Guion worked as the Executive Producer of 'Therapy', which is based on a true story. The short film stars up-and-coming singer, songwriter and actor Barachi, and tells the tantalizing tale of romance turned obsession, as seen through Barachi's character, Jonathan, and his relationship with Jayda, played by actress Isadora Ortega. Barachi is globally represented by Lindsay Guion.

The soundtrack of the film was released in June 2019 and features Hip Hop-Soul artist Maycee.

'Therapy' is to be experienced as a contemporary love story turned obsession. The short film 'Therapy' is a 360-degree experience where the music truly tells the story. The film was shot in high definition in lush locales. Combined with the carefully curated soundtrack to 'Therapy', viewers will be treated to what can be described as a timeless masterpiece.

Directed by Dame Pierre II, featuring the acting of Barachi, Isadora Ortega and Jade Ramsey, 'Therapy' and its soundtrack will create an immersive, sensual true-to-life experience for its viewers.

The film is produced by Lex Lewter and Mindy Rosario. Elle Monet also lends her creative expertise as the film's Creative Partner.

'Therapy' will be released on August 30th, 2019.

