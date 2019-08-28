The global industrial chocolate market size is poised to grow by 2059 thousand tons during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the technological innovations in the industrial chocolate supply chain. In addition, the rising demand for ruby chocolates is expected to further boost the growth of the industrial chocolate market.

The industrial chocolate market is witnessing significant technological advancements, which are fueling the growth of the market. Some of the latest technologies are blockchain and traceable cocoa. Industrial chocolate is prone to cross-contamination during logistics and warehousing. The introduction of blockchain technology will enhance transparency in logistics. The technology tracks information at each point, from harvesting, packaging, and storing in warehouses to placements in shops and other points of purchase. Thus, the emergence of such technologies will fuel the growth of the industrial chocolate market during the forecast period.

Ruby chocolate is gaining immense popularity among food manufacturers such as bakers and cookie companies. This chocolate is also in high demand among consumers and artisanal brands because of its unique flavor and color. Thus, the growing demand for ruby chocolate among manufacturers is expected to boost the market growth.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Inc.

Cemoi Group

Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

NATRA SA

Nestlé SA

The Hershey Co.

Market Segmentation by Entity:

The industrial chocolate market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Integrated industrial chocolate

Open industrial chocolate

Key Regions for the Industrial Chocolate Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

