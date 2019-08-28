The Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards Announce Winners of 2019 Best of the IBA Awards

Grand Stevie Award winners will be presented with trophies at the Andaz Vienna am Belvedere Hotel, on 19 October

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 28, 2019, the world's premier business awards competition.



Nominees in the 2019 IBAs were not able to apply for the Best of the IBA Awards directly. Winners were determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the IBAs with a Gold Stevie win counting for three points, a Silver Stevie win for two points, and a Bronze Stevie win for 1.5 points.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in The International Business Awards were announced on 14 August. The winners of the Best of the IBA Awards will be presented with Grand Stevie Award trophies at The 16th Annual International Business Awards banquet at the Andaz Vienna am Belvedere Hotel in Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

Winners of the 2019 Grand Stevie Awards are:

Most Honored Organization: International mail and logistics company DP DHL Group , with 86.5 award points earned by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie-winning entries submitted by their offices and affiliates in 32 countries. This is the 11th Grand Stevie Award won by DP DHL Group in one of the Stevie Award competitions since 2014.

Most Honored Public Relations Agency: LLYC , with a total of 69.5 award points earned by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie-winning entries submitted on behalf of clients like BBVA, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks. The Madrid-headquartered global communications and public affairs consulting firm won a Top 10 Grand Stevie Award in 2018.

Most Honored Marketing Agency: Switching-Time , with a total of 20 points earned by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie-winning entries submitted mostly on behalf of outdoor brand Columbia. The agency is based in Shanghai, China.

Most Honored Interactive Services Agency: The XD Agency , with 20.5 points earned by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie-winning entries submitted on behalf of clients such as Porsche and Red Bull. The Atlanta, Georgia, USA-based strategic communications agency is hyper-focused on experience design. The agency also won the Grand Stevie for most honored interactive services agency in The 2019 American Business Awards.

Top 10: These are the top Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners among all other organizations honored in the 2019 IBAs. They'll also be presented with Grand Stevie Award trophies.

1. MSL, worldwide (66.5 points)

2. IBM, worldwide (65)

3. ASDA'A BCW, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (59.5)

4. The Audacious Agency, Coombabah, QLD, Australia (37)

5. PT Petrokimia Gresik, Gresik, Indonesia (35.5)

6. (tie) Dell Technologies, worldwide (30)

Ooredoo, worldwide (30)

8. Dan Lok Education Inc., Vancouver, BC, Canada (29)

9. (tie) Jeunesse Global, Lake Mary, FL, USA (24.5)

Thai Life Insurance Plc., Bangkok, Thailand (24.5)

"Of all the outstanding organizations and achievements that were recognized among this year's record-breaking number of IBA nominations, these 14 organizations stand out as the ones with the widest breadth of achievement," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "The Best of the IBA Awards are intended to honor organizations that show an especially strong dedication to honoring the work of their employees, commitment to their clients, and a sense of innovation, and we look forward to celebrating these firms with Grand Stevie Award trophies at our gala event in Vienna on 19 October."

The International Business Awards feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of work life, including management awards, new product awards, marketing awards, PR awards, customer service awards, website awards, and more.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements in the 2019 IBAs were determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process.

For more information about The International Business Awards, including a complete list of all Stevie Award winners in the 2019 competition, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Daniel Ferguson

Marketing Coordinator

Daniel@StevieAwards.com

+1 (703) 547-8389

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f45b2043-b235-403b-b196-2b73816e32f7