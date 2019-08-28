Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1W556 ISIN: US92912L1070 Ticker-Symbol: VX8A 
Stuttgart
28.08.19
08:02 Uhr
1,390 Euro
+0,030
+2,21 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,400
1,470
16:45
1,390
1,480
16:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOXELJET
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOXELJET AG ADR1,390+2,21 %