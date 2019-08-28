voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Presenting for VJET is Rudolf Franz, Chief Financial Operations Officer. VJET is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 08:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About voxeljet

voxeljet is a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. The Company provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers serving the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005267/en/

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Johannes Pesch

Director, Investor Relations and Business Development

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de

+49-821-7483-172