KELLER GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Keller Group plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name FIL Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Pembroke, Bermuda

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v See Section 9

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27 August 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28 August 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.56% N/A 6.56% 72,059,880

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 5.07% N/A 5.07%







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0004866223 4,728,982 6.56%

SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,728,982 6.56%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2