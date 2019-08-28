DGSE Companies, Inc.: DGSE Lands Swatch Group Parts Account

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE American:DGSE) ("DGSE" or the "Company"), a leading recommerce, wholesale and retail dealer, announced today that it has secured a parts account with The Swatch Group, a Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches.

With this account, DGSE expands the scope of its services to include Swatch-Group timepieces (e.g., Omega, Longines, Rado, Tissot, Mido and Hamilton) and watches with Swiss ETA movements, using 100% genuine factory parts.

DGSE has an on-site, state-of-the-art Swiss watch repair service with dedicated technicians who test and service fine mechanical timepieces to ensure they're operating at optimum levels. For years, DGSE's watch craftsmen have trained at the esteemed American Watchmakers -Clockmakers Institute (AWCI). And the Company has sought out graduates from the Watchmakers of Switzerland Training & Education Program (WOSTEP). As part of the qualification process for this parts account, DGSE's horology professionals underwent additional rigorous training and testing at the Swatch Group's service center near New York City.

"We have a passion for extraordinary watches from the world's best watchmakers, and we offer a team of highly trained craftsmen to maintain and repair them," said Robert Burnside, who spearheads the Company's timepiece business. "Our new parts account with Swatch expands the brands we service even further by giving us the knowledge to rigorously test these timepieces and the parts to ensure the quality and reliability," added Burnside.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future growth, expansion and the success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Vadala

Head of Investor Relations

DGSE Companies, Inc.

13022 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75240

972-587-4049

investorrelations@dgse.com

SOURCE: DGSE Companies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557701/DGSE-Lands-Swatch-Group-Parts-Account