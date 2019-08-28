The global wearable display market size is poised to grow by USD 9.7 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 31% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of wearable devices in fleet management. In addition, the increasing investments in MicroLED displays for smartwatches are expected to further boost the growth of the wearable display market.

Wearable devices are increasingly being used in applications such as health monitoring, supply chain management, and fleet management. Fleet management is one of the emerging applications of wearable devices. Wearable devices play a key role in fleet management by ensuring efficient communication between truck company managers and drivers. They are designed to ensure the safety, health, and performance of drivers. Thus, the growing popularity of wearable devices in fleet management will drive the wearable display marketgrowth during the forecast period.

Displays are one of the core components of wearable devices, which display messages and other information. A majority of the smartwatches available in the global market are integrated with TFT LCDs and OLEDs. However, vendors are exploring opportunities and investing in various display technologies such as MiniLEDs and MicroLEDs. MicroLED is a self-illuminating display technology that offers higher contrast, efficiency, resolution, and response time than other display technologies. Thus, the growing investments in MicroLED displays will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AU Optronics Corp.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Ritdisplay Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The wearable display market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

OLED display

TFT LCD

MicroLED display

Key Regions for the Wearable Display Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

The Americas

EMEA

