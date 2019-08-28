Unique Foods Corp.: Unique Foods Corp (UPZS) CBD-Infused Edibles & Releases 2nd Quarter Financials

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Unique Foods Corporation (OTC PINK:UPZS) is proud to announce both the arrival of their first inventory of vegan gourmet CBD-Infused Edibles and they have also released their strong second quarter financials. Unique Foods in partnership with Brewer & Associates Consulting (under the BWell brand) have their first inventory of CBD-Infused Edibles with 1150mg Vegan Fruit Wedges & 10mg all natural Honey Sticks in hand and are ready to be sold! Earlier this month UPZS released am extremely strong second quarter financials, which will only continue to grow revenue wise with the recent acquisitions of the Pizza Fusion brand, CBD-Infused Edibles and other acquisitions that are currently in the works.

The gourmet CBD Food products will be available for purchase through the Unique Foods website and various CBD retail outlets nationwide. Unique Foods & BWell have teamed up to bring numerous Unique high end, certified CBD-Infused food products to market and they will use all of their Brand Ambassador's (Jack Brewer) various "Talent" & "Influencers" for an extensive marketing campaign that will span over several media platforms.

James C. Vowler President & CEO of Unique Foods Corp. stated, "We are very excited about our new high quality certified CBD-Infused edibles and believe our new Unique products will stand out in a relatively new and rapidly growing segment of the billion dollar CBD health food industry. We also have a lot of exciting corporate advancements in the works such as Major Acquisitions (LOI's signed soon), high profile endorsements, expansion of our products in new nationwide retail all in an effort to expand all of our brands and position the Company to begin the process of potentially Up-listing!"

About Unique Foods Corporation:

Unique Foods Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer (Unique Foods Brand Ambassador) & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more.The company has Four Wholly Owned SubsidiariesPizza Fusion"Saving the World One Pizza at a Time", Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser", Unique Tap House "Always Tappin Something Different" and PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community"

About Brewer Media Group, Inc.:

Established in 2004, The Brewer Group, Inc. (TBG) is an marketing, media and consulting firm that combines impact investing with specialized business development services for corporations, brands and influencers. Led by its CEO, Jack Brewer, TBG uses its 20 plus years of experience in sports, media and entertainment to help our clients unlock their potential. We take pride in empowering our clientele to integrate a deep commitment to serving humanity into their daily corporate culture. Jack Brewer is the Founder and CEO of The Brewer Group, Inc. (TBG) (www.thebrewergroup.com), an industry agnostic holding company with assets ranging numerous sectors. Through TBG's multi-faceted subsidiaries, Brewer Capital Management, Brewer Sports International and Brewer + Associates Consulting, Brewer provides investment advisory and business development services to clients spanning the globe.Jack Brewer is a former NFL Team Captain, playing for four NFL teams and is currently a regular guest host on many Fox News television hit shows such as 'Mornings with Maria'.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

