The ASSEMBLY Show: Dozens of Industry Leading Companies Announced as Supporters and Sponsors of The ASSEMBLY SHOW

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Leading industry companies have supported The ASSEMBLY Show, since its inception in 2013, and will continue to do so at the upcoming event October 22-24, 2019 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. With a focus exclusively on all thing's "assembly", charter sponsors have experienced the benefits of the events mission and commitment to helping suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment in manufacturing plants to connect, learn, share and explore. For more information, visit theassemblyshow.com.

"We thank all of the supporting companies and sponsors who help to make The ASSEMBLY Show such an important industry event. The staff of ASSEMBLY Magazine works year round to support the industry through our print and online publication and brings the industry together to Rosemont to meet face to face, see the products we write about, and network with industry leaders." said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "The ASSEMBLY Show is the place to connect and introduce products and services to a qualified audience of buyers and users of assembly equipment in manufacturing plants. We are very fortunate to have amazing support from the industry."

The sponsors for the 2019 include Gold Sponsor Promess. Silver Sponsors are Schunk and Ingersoll Rand. Bronze Sponsors are Cincinnati Test Systems, Orbitform, and Schmidt Technology. In addition to the lead sponsors there are Education, Technology, Branding and Webinar Sponsors.

There will be two learning theaters on the show floor where subject matter experts will share their knowledge throughout the event. The Learning Theater Presentation Sponsors include Afag Automation, Balluff, Bosch Rexroth, Daifuku / Jervis B. Webb, DEPRAG, Desoutter, Dukane, eFlex Systems, Epson Robots, LACO Technologies, Sturtevant Richmont, Tutelar Technologies Inc, Ubisense, Universal Robots, and Weber Screwdriving Systems. For the full program, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show and ASSEMBLY Magazine are offering a 3-part webinar series focusing on the next-generation of workers; envisioning an ideal plant; and lean six sigma in the age of artificial intelligence featuring leading subject matter experts. The Webinar Sponsors are ATI, BalTec, Design Tool Inc., Promess and Weiss. To learn more and register, click here.

There are over 30 Graphic Sponsors, some of which include AIMCO, Aries Engineering, Arthur G. Russell, ATC Automation, ATI, BalTec, Bostik, Built Systems, DEPRAG, Design Tool, Desoutter, eFlex Systems, EPSON Robots, Hoosier Feeder Company, INFICON, InterTech, Makita, Motion Index Drives, Nitto Seiko America, Nordson EFD, Orbitform, Panasonic Assembly Tools, Performance Feeders, Portescap, PrimeTest Automation, PROLINE, Promess, Schmidt Technology, Schunk, Sturtevant Richmont, Tohnichi, Ubisense, VKS, Weber Screwdriving Systems, Weiss, Wera Tools, Zimmer Group and more. Technology Sponsors include DEPRAG, Nordson EFD, and PATLITE. Branding Sponsors include ASG, Edgewater Automation, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Nordson EFD, Panasonic Assembly Tools, Promess and RFID Inc.

The 7th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will bring together 8,000+ industry professionals with over 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

# # #

For Further Information, Contact:



Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557713/Dozens-of-Industry-Leading-Companies-Announced-as-Supporters-and-Sponsors-of-The-ASSEMBLY-SHOW