Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 529498 ISIN: US9129091081 Ticker-Symbol: USX1 
Frankfurt
28.08.19
09:02 Uhr
9,188 Euro
-0,689
-6,98 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,739
9,768
18:12
9,733
9,771
18:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
US STEEL
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION9,188-6,98 %