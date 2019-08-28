Senvion Holding GmbH (IRSH) Senvion receives advanced offers for substantial core parts of the business 28-Aug-2019 / 16:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion receives advanced offers for substantial core parts of the business * - *M&A process is ongoing and focused on various profitable core business areas* *- Advanced offers have been received and are being finalised soon* *- Improved financial situation allows for the continuation of business activities over the timeline to conclude on the M&A process * *Hamburg:* Senvion today announced that it has received several advanced offers for various substantial core parts of its business. The company is entering final stages of the M&A process and will present the investor concepts to the creditors' assembly for a vote on 10 September 2019. The company has also put in place financial arrangements to secure ongoing business activities over the timeline to conclude on these offers, including wage and salary payments for all business units. With regards to the turbine business, no offers for the entire unit have been received despite an intensive and global search for a new investor. There are several continuation projects to be completed which means that jobs will be secured for a substantial part of the turbine business workforce for the next few months, with some going into 2020. While jobs in the turbine business could be secured for August first redundancies are expected to occur during September. These would take effect at the end of the year. *Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion,* said: 'For the past months, we have been committed to finding the best possible outcome for the company in this difficult situation. We are now close to having a solution for significant core parts of the business. What is more is that we can keep the business running until the M&A process is concluded. This is possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Senvion. I want to thank our employees for their continued trust and support.' The company will continue negotiations with employees' representatives regarding potential social plans and balance of interest schemes for the affected workforce as well as potentially a transfer company for safeguarding an orderly process. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 8,200 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. *Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com *Senior Manager Corporate Communications* Katrin Rosendahl phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040 mobile: +49 173 3687 185 email: katrin.rosendahl@senvion.com ISIN: XS1608040090, XS1608044753 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 18303 EQS News ID: 864819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

