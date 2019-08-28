CDISC congratulates Bron Kisler, a founder of CDISC and long-time executive, on being elected Chair of the ISO/TC 215 Genomics Sub-Committee. Kisler was unanimously elected by 30 member countries from across Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. This newly launched Sub-Committee (SC) will standardize genomics data globally across ISO-member nations and beyond. The scope of the Genomics SC is "Standardization of computable data, information, and knowledge, including their representation and metadata, for the application of omics, including but not limited to genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics, to support human health and clinical research."

South Korea was granted the Secretariat by ISO and is therefore the national sponsor for the Genomics SC. The inaugural meeting will be held in Daegu, South Korea 4 8 November 2019.

After many years with CDISC, Kisler is now working with the US National Cancer Institute as a contractor. He is one of three individuals who collectively founded CDISC in 1997 after attending the Association of Clinical Research Professionals Annual Meeting and a DIA workshop. He is also noted for bringing CDISC to the attention of the US FDA, a relationship that has positively impacted both entities. Kisler was one of CDISC's early hires after incorporation as a nonprofit entity and held several executive roles at CDISC until departing in 2017.

"Bron is a passionate and knowledgeable advocate of data standards. He played a significant role in building CDISC and establishing a solid market foundation for CDISC standards," said CDISC President and CEO David R. Bobbitt, MSc, MBA. "We look forward to working with Bron as he serves in this important position."

"Genomics data will benefit greatly from Bron Kisler's work and the new ISO/TC 215 Sub-Committee," added CDISC Vice President of Development Opportunities Rhonda Facile. "Internationally recognized data standards for genomics will improve data sharing, foster re-use of data in research, and bridge a known gap. At CDISC, we believe this work can also support machine-readable standards and further use of AI in the research process."

On being notified of his election, Kisler said, "I am honored and humbled to be elected Chair of the ISO Genomics SC. I look forward to working with Genomics experts from around the world to advance the field of Genomics Informatics. Genomics is a pivotal component of Translational Research toward improving healthcare and disease prevention such as cancer."

