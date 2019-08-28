A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on adapting to changing retail industry trends. With the ever-changing retail trends, the success of retail companies no longer depend on who offers the lowest price or wider range of product categories. In this article, experts at Infiniti uncover new rules for success in the retail industry.

A key factor that is paramount for the success of any brick and mortar store today is an exceptional retail customer experience. While some popular retailers are shutting stores to cope up with the losses incurred, other agile players in the market are embracing new retail industry trends and increasing investment in their physical space to get the desired results. Top companies in the retail sector are aware that focusing on customer experience is now essential to outperform the competition.

Creating exceptional in-store experience

Customers are more likely to turn to competitor brands in case they face an unpleasant experience in a store. The cause of this unpleasant experience could include factors such as the lack of cleanliness, disorganized shelves, and unsatisfactory customer service. As a result, top retailers are already revamping their in-store facilities and taking efforts garner increased sales and customer loyalty.

Diversification

Retail outlets can no longer survive by solely offering the products that they specialize in. Smart retailers understand that expanding their product lines or services is the future of retail business. Many have already started venturing into categories apart from their core offering in order to deliver more value to customers.

Building partnerships

There is no denying to the fact that ecommerce businesses will grow exponentially in the years to come. Entering into partnerships with e-tailers is a great way for brick and mortar companies in the retail industry to survive in the long run. It can also help to draw a new demographic for retailers.

Transparent use of data

There is an abundance of customer data available with most of the established companies in the retail industry. Retailers must ensure that these data are put to use without invading the privacy of customers.

