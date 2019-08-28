Stage2Data Announces Strategic Partnership with Universal Compute Xchange (UCXmarket)

Online marketplace for cloud products and services

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Stage2Data, leading North American cloud management service provider, announces important partnership with Universal Compute Xchange (UCX), a secondary marketplace for cloud computing resources.

UCX is a one-of-a-kind cloud marketplace that compares thousands of options simultaneously, helping clients build and compare the best solutions for their IT needs and budget. It offers a single procurement solution across multiple providers. UCX's unique approach to customized cloud solutions help organizations reduce costs, retain flexibility and streamline the time it takes to search for the best price on tailored cloud solutions.

"We are delighted about our strategic partnership with UCX," says Stephen Pyott, President of Stage2Data. "We believe the newly formed partnership will render unparalleled benefits to both new and existing North American enterprises and will streamline Stage2Data's cloud offering. The joint solution will enable customers to choose and purchase Stage2Data's powerful cloud-based solutions from a centralized platform" he continues. "This is innovative approach is guaranteed to satisfy the demands of North American enterprises looking to save time without compromising on quality," concludes Pyott.

Adam Zeck, CEO of UCX, says "We are thrilled to partner with Stage2Data. They have established themselves through the years as one of the most trusted cloud solution providers. With their advanced services such as Disaster Recovery, Network Recovery, Backup, and File Archiving, we are certain that our clients' data and servers will be in great hands."

Stage2Data clients will now be able to buy Stage2Data's benchmark products such as Veeam Cloud Storage, Veeam 4-Hour DRaaS, Cohesity Cloud Archive Storage and Cohesity Cloud Storage on the UCX platform.

To view Stage2Data'products on the UCX marketplace, please go here.

About Stage2Data (www.stage2data.com)

Stage2Data is one of Canada's fastest-growing and most trusted cloud solution providers. Since 1998, we have delivered 100% Canadian data solutions. Offering DRaaS as a Hosted service, protecting key servers and data with flexible pricing. 100% Capex and Opex or a Hybrid. Backup Services with the freedom to outsource your data storage needs with confidence and cost-efficiency.About UCX Market

UCXmarket is a centralized marketplace designed to help organizations minimize costs, retain flexibility and streamline the process of getting the best price on cloud computing resources. Whether it's storage, virtual machines, bare metal, or disaster recovery, UCXmarket is the only place that allows you to compare thousands of options seamlessly. You will be able to easily search, filter and compare products while having absolute price transparency. UCXmarket has become the go-to ecosystem for buying cloud compute resources.

For More Information Contact:

Jamie Prince

Channel Partner Executive

jamie.prince@stage2data.com

416 863 8631

SOURCE: Stage2Data

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557736/Stage2Data-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Universal-Compute-Xchange-UCXmarket