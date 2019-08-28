Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - Macro Enterprises Inc. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") has granted, under its Stock Option Plan, 150,000 incentive stock options to certain key employees and a director of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. These stock options will be exercisable at a price of $3.95 per share for a period of five years ending on August 26, 2024. Of the Options granted, a total of 50,000 were granted to one director of the Company. These option grants by the Company are intended to recognize the hard work and dedication shown by the Company's employees and directors. Macro's principal intention in making these option grants is to ensure that its employees remain aligned with the Company's goals and engaged to support its continuing success.

The Company

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Its shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCR. Information on the Company's principal operations can be found on the Company's website at www.macroindustries.ca

