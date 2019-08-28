InsureTech Connect Experience Expanding to Asia

The creators of the world's largest insurtech event are reaching out to the world's largest emerging insurance market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Today, InsureTech Connect ("ITC") is proud to officially announce the launch of ITC Asia, taking place the 2nd - 4th June 2020 in Singapore at the Suntec Convention Centre.

Founded in 2016, ITC has grown spectacularly, representing the largest and most comprehensive gathering of insurance executives, entrepreneurs, and investors around the world. While ITC first launched in the United States, insurance is global. And, the question on the minds of ITC Founders Jay Weintraub and Caribou Honig was not whether to expand overseas but where.

"'The Future of Insurance is Here.' That is the tagline for InsureTech Connect. And with Asia-Pacific forecasted to account for 42% of global premiums by 2029, the future of insurance is truly here," said Jay Weintraub, CEO and Co-Founder of InsureTech Connect. "With $3.8B already invested in Asia-Pacific insurtechs, the only thing we can predict about the future is that it will look very different than it does today," added Weintraub.

ITC Asia will bring together 1,500 attendees and 150 internationally and regionally known speakers for the inaugural 2020 event. In true InsureTech Connect fashion, ITC Asia will function as a central meeting point for the rapidly transforming, global insurance industry, a place where key connections and ecosystem shaping partnerships are made.

In addition to two and a half days of content and networking, the Digital Insurer, a leading source of news and a prominent catalyst to industry development in the region will be hosting their annual insurance industry awards, as part of an exclusive pre-conference activity for ITC Asia attendees.

"As the world's largest digital insurance platform, we're delighted to partner with ITC to bring the world's largest digital insurance event to Asia," said Hugh Terry, Founder of the Digital Insurer. "We will be holding our LIVEFEST 2020 award finals at this event as well as introducing innovative corporate programs that combine the best of the physical and digital worlds to help ensure the insights and experience can be made available to the broadest possible audience. With this ITC & TDI partnership and the support of friends and partners we aim to make ITC Asia the 'go-to' event for digital insurance in Asia and help the industry pick up the pace of digital transformation."

