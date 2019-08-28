StillCanna Inc.: Stillcanna's Initial Harvest Numbers up 300% Over Expectations

Fields yielding 1000 Kilos of Extractable Biomass (Flower) per Hectare

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF)(CSE:STIL)(FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that initial harvest numbers of biomass are up nearly 300%. The company is currently capturing 1,000 kilos of dry biomass (flower) per hectare. The company had previously announced an expected yield of only 350 kilos of dry extractable biomass (flower) per hectare.



The company's hemp crops cover several separate parcels of land; the company is currently completing the harvesting of a 200-hectare parcel in the northern area of Poland, Warminsko. Its larger agricultural tracks of land are in southwestern Poland, Dolnoslaskie and in central Poland, around the company's headquarters. The company's crops appear quite homogeneous over its various land parcels and Stillcanna feels these initial harvest results should be reflective of its continuing harvest over the next weeks.

The new biomass estimate is based on a twenty-hectare sampling of the first agricultural parcel. Stillcanna foresees no issues in completing its full harvest in the following weeks.

"We couldn't be happier with our biomass numbers," stated Jason Dussault of Stillcanna, Inc. "These numbers have exceeded our expectations. These agricultural results should greatly increase our company's business opportunities and revenue options."

The company's extraction equipment has arrived at its Polish NEXUS facility, the placement and installation of the equipment has begun. The company is on schedule to begin extracting and fulfilling its CBD isolate orders in Q4. The company's new proprietary dryers are anticipated to be operational within the week, preparing its biomass for extraction. Approximately 5,500 kilos of fresh biomass (wet flower) nets 1,000 kilos of dry biomass (flower). Only the flowers of the hemp plant contain CBD.

About Stillcanna Inc.

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, which is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

