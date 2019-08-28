Web Presence: Retired Navy SEALS, Samuel Lehrer of Miami, and Washington lawmakers Support Bi-annual Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for Military Retirees

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2019 / Miami Native Samuel Lehrer spends his free time supporting various non-profits and organizations that improve the lives of the disadvantaged. Lending his time and resources to a bi-annual golf tournament held in Jupiter, FL, he helps raise awareness of and support for other retired Navy SEALs.

As a participant in a bi-annual golf tournament that raises funds for retired and ex-Navy SEALs, Samuel Lehrer of Miami actively supports the men and women of his own military division. Since retiring from the Navy, Lehrer has developed a reputation for philanthropic work, most notably in Isla Mujeres, Mexico where he supports the Island Time Music Festival and Fishing Tournament. Participating in the Florida golf tournament, he is able to improve the lives of one of the most respected branches of the armed forces and secure their legacy through museum upkeep and maintenance.

"The golf tournament in Jupiter, FL is a unique opportunity to help out the men and women of the Navy who dedicated their lives to protecting this country," says Samuel Lehrer of Miami. "And participants get to have fun along the way and play one of the most beautiful courses in the state."

The altruistic efforts of Samuel Lehrer of Miami and his family go on to strengthen both their immediate community and those in other states or countries. They've worked to raise awareness and support of The Little Yellow School House in Isla Mujeres that educates special needs children on the island and prepares them for success later. They've also participated in the Island Time Fishing Tournament and the accompanying music festival.

"Giving back to the communities that have supported us is really important to me and my family," says Samuel Lehrer of Miami. "By participating in the Navy SEAL bi-annual golf tournament, we can raise money for the courageous fighters who defended our country and have fallen into a place where they truly need our help."

At the Admirals Cove golf course in Jupiter, FL, attendants of the tournament raise funds that go on to help Navy SEALs in two ways: firstly, to give immediate aid to retired and ex-Navy SEALs; and secondly, to support the National Navy SEAL Museum that tells the life story of the military branch. The tournament takes place over a full weekend and kicks off on Friday with an unnamed SEAL parachuting from a black hawk helicopter onto the 18th hole of the course.

The bi-annual Navy SEALs golfing tournament and fundraiser connects supporters from across the country with ex or current men and women of the armed forces. Together, they share stories, build relationships, partake in friendly competition, and honor and uphold the achievements and legacy of one of the most honored military branches of all time.

