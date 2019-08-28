Latest development at PCI Dublin site positions it at forefront of EU operations, supporting European expansion and robust Brexit plan for continuity of pharmaceutical supply

PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a leading biopharmaceutical outsourcing services provider, has solidified its leadership position in the EU with strategic investment to deepen its presence in Ireland and expand its European foothold.

PCI has announced investment in a new dedicated state-of-the art Clinical facility near Dublin, Ireland which will significantly increase capabilities and capacity for its Clinical Services business as a part of its overall global network expansion strategy. On completion, the building will provide more than 75,000 sq ft of space, serving as a key primary and secondary packaging, storage, logistics and distribution center. The expansion will take place over the coming months and will bring additional controlled room temperature and cold chain storage capabilities for PCI customers, as well as Clinical packaging services.

This new investment will complement PCI's already established footprint in Dublin, Ireland following the acquisition of Millmount Healthcare in 2017. The facility, which is licensed by HPRA, also offers Clinical storage and distribution (S&D) for the shipment of Investigational Medicinal Products (IMP) to sites based both within the EU and globally. Additional services at the site include cold chain handling, packaging and storage capabilities for clinical and commercial products and Serialization capability as well as a full analytical release testing laboratory. Since the acquisition establishing its presence in Ireland, PCI has debuted a state-of-the-art dedicated high containment packaging facility specializing in commercial primary and secondary packaging for all solid oral dose forms including specialized and high potent products.

Commenting on this latest investment, PCI Chief Executive Officer Salim Haffar said: "Our growth strategy is focused on the continued expansion of our global network to support growing demand from our customers and providing a solution for Brexit through ongoing investment in capacity, capability expansion and talent. We are very pleased with our team's progress in expanding our global footprint as we partner with our customers in the shared goal of improving patients' lives.

This new investment in Ireland complements PCI global clinical network in Bridgend, UK, Rockford and San Diego, US and Melbourne, Australia sites, with mirrored capabilities.

About PCI

The global healthcare industry trusts PCI for the development solutions that increase their products' speed to market and opportunities for commercial success. Only PCI brings the proven experience that comes with more than 50 successful product launches a year and over five decades in the healthcare business. Leading technology and continued investment enable us to address global needs throughout the product life cycle from preclinical development, clinical investigational studies, commercialization and ongoing supply. Our clients view us as an extension of their business and a collaborative partner, with the shared goal of improving patients' lives.

For more information, please visit www.pciservices.com or follow us on Twitter at @PCI_Social.

