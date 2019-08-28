Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or the "Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that, on August 14, 2019, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed under the Financials section on the Company's Investor Relations page at www.erosplc.com and also at www.sec.gov, where shareholders can request a copy free of charge.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

