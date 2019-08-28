Current Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Robert F. Carey, will Retire Effective Oct. 1. -

DUBLIN August 28, 2019 Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today named Andy Pasternak executive vice president, chief business officer, reporting directly to Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1. Pasternak will join the Company's executive committee and will lead business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, commercial development and portfolio management.

"Bob has been an integral part in Horizon's significant growth over the last five years, successfully leading our acquisition strategy as we have achieved our goal of becoming a profitable, rare disease biopharma company," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Andy, in leading Bain's Healthcare practice in the Americas, is an accomplished strategist who has helped global companies execute effectively, including Horizon for the last three years. His diverse industry experience, expertise in biotechnology, business development and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build our pipeline and execute our long-term strategy."

Pasternak will join Horizon from Bain Company, Inc., a global management consulting firm, where he currently leads Bain's Healthcare practice in the Americas. Andy joined Bain Company as a partner in 2008. At Bain, Andy advises boards of directors, CEOs and leadership teams at biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies, as well as private investment funds. His experience spans growth strategy, M&A strategy and execution, organizational design, executive and board governance and performance improvement. Andy is also a member of Bain's Mergers and Acquisition practice, where he serves as a leading expert on biopharmaceutical transactions, including acquisitions, business development, licensing deals and divestitures. In the biopharmaceutical space, Andy has worked across a wide range of specialty therapeutics areas, including rare diseases.

Prior to joining Bain, he was a founding partner in the Health Life Sciences practice at Oliver Wyman, a global management consultancy.

Andy earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northwestern University.

