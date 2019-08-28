Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 28.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1XE4M ISIN: CA45107J1057 Ticker-Symbol: 0IT 
Frankfurt
21.08.19
10:40 Uhr
0,071 Euro
+0,027
+60,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,051
0,063
22:49
0,052
0,067
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICO THERAPEUTICS
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICO THERAPEUTICS INC0,071+60,05 %