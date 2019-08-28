Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, beginning at 10:25 AM EDT. Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris' website at www.valaris.com the morning of the event. A live webcastwill be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investors Events Presentations" section of the Company's website www.valaris.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on our website for 30 days following the event.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

