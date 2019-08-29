Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD), one of the world's leading deepwater drilling contractors, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Bernie Wolford will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, and the Pareto Securities' 26th Annual Oil Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. At the conclusion of each event, Wolford's presentation will be available on the Pacific Drilling website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred high-specification, deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

