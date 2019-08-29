Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 858656 ISIN: JP3166000004 Ticker-Symbol: EAR 
Frankfurt
28.08.19
08:02 Uhr
20,485 Euro
-0,180
-0,87 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
EBARA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EBARA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,605
21,070
28.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EBARA
EBARA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EBARA CORPORATION20,485-0,87 %
JGC CORPORATION10,022-1,28 %
SHOWA DENKO KK21,835-2,02 %
UBE INDUSTRIES LTD16,772+0,66 %