CPUcoin Expands CPU/GPU Power Sharing with Cudo Ventures Enterprise Network Partnership

Cudo Ventures' enterprise network of over 8,000 machines will earn cryptocurrency for their clients while providing CPUcoin with an immediate expansion of decentralized compute resource sharing

CAYMAN ISLANDS, Aug. 29, 2019) - CPUcoin (cpucoin.io), the leading developers of the sharing economy for compute power, today announced a partnership with distributed computing platform Cudo Ventures that will enable Cudo's network of enterprise nodes to earn CPUcoin through resource sharing.





CPUcoin is developing the Compute Generation Network, or CGN. CPUcoin pulls together unused cloud and consumer machines and restructures them into a vast, scalable network of highly available compute resources. This decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution drastically reduces cloud infrastructure costs by enabling a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power, and provides end users with up to 4.5X more computational throughput than traditional cloud providers like AWS Lambda.

As a CPUcoin Compute Partner, Cudo will be installing CPUcoin's Miner Software on its large network of 8,000 SAS 70-compliant machines, connecting CPUcoins' enterprise dApps and DServices to the Cudo network. See the currently running testnet here.

"The Cudo initial network of 8,000 machines will be a 'rubber meeting the road' deployment for CPUCoin and our initial DService platform," said Sean Barger, Managing Director of CPUcoin. "This is an exciting first step toward a credible network for fintech and high security uses for our CGN."

CPUCoin miners earn revenue by completing and contributing workloads. This sharing then earns the sellers revenue for themselves or they can choose to have the computing power directly donated to good causes via the Cudo platform. Workloads can include scientific research, video auto editing or transcoding, dynamic imaging, data analytics, AI or cryptocurrency mining.

"We couldn't be happier to partner with CPUcoin which represents the leading edge in blockchain enabled compute sharing," said Matthew Hawkins, CEO at Cudo Ventures. "The CPUCoin CGN represents a real world generalized platform for our sizable computing power resources."

The CGN effectively eliminates the hassles and high expense associated with provisioning, managing and scaling applications globally. As the native currency of the CGN, CPUcoin will be used to pay for all consumption of services, as well as, pay out to the many providers of idle computer time.

About Cudo Ventures

Cudo Ventures, founded in 2017, is the global leader in providing monetization applications for users around the world by utilizing a distributed computing platform comprising multiple applications designed to utilize the world's spare computing power for a more ethical and more equitable way forward. Founded by Matt Hawkins, Cudo Ventures successfully launched Cudo Compute in 2018. The platform's distributed topology benefits hardware asset owners at both edge and in data centers, consumers of cloud computing and the environment. For more information, please visit www.cudoventures.comand www.cudocompute.com

About CPUcoin

CPUcoin is developing a first-of-its-kind Compute Generation Network (CGN), a unique, flexible, and scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering for a new sharing economy of miners. CPUcoin provides a decentralized system for delivering services that power DApps AND existing web or mobile infrastructures for both consumers and enterprise-class users. The CGN is a general-purpose ecosystem, uniquely architected to excel in providing services that meet demand in real-time, performing the specialized work needed to generate and deliver vast amounts of content, data analysis, artificial and business intelligence, web and over-the-top data or other content consumed by DApps or traditional web or mobile applications globally at a fraction of the cost of traditional hosted services. The CGN ecosystem is exclusively powered by a new utility token called CPUcoin (CPU).