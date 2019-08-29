Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Press release Paris, 29 August 2019

EXCELLENT FY19, DEMONSTRATING CLEAR BUSINESS ACCELERATION:

+6.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (+5.3% REPORTED)

+8.7% ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO1 (+9.5% REPORTED)

FY20 GUIDANCE: ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO BETWEEN +5% AND +7%

FINANCIAL POLICY INFLECTION:

DIVIDEND INCREASED TO €3.12/SHARE (50% PAYOUT) FROM FY19

UP TO €1BN SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME ACROSS FY20 AND FY21

SALES

Sales for FY19 totalled €9,182m, with very strong organic growth at +6.0% (+5.3% reported) and continued development of Must-win markets

USA: Sell-out broadly in line with market 2 and strengthening of route-to-market;

and strengthening of route-to-market; China: +21%, excellent performance thanks to continued strong dynamism of Martell and growth relays;

excellent performance thanks to continued strong dynamism of Martell and growth relays; India: +20%, with continued expansion of Seagram's Indian whiskies and Strategic International Brands;

with continued expansion of Seagram's Indian whiskies and Strategic International Brands; Travel Retail: +6%, strong growth driven by all regions.

Regionally, FY19 Sales were driven mainly by Asia:

Americas: +2%, acceleration in Canada, strong growth in Latam and Sell-out broadly in line with market in USA, but Sales dampened by USA wholesaler inventory optimisation;

acceleration in Canada, strong growth in Latam and Sell-out broadly in line with market in USA, but Sales dampened by USA wholesaler inventory optimisation; Asia-Rest of World: +12%, strong acceleration driven mainly by China, India and Turkey and continued strong growth in Japan

driven mainly by China, India and Turkey and continued strong growth in Japan Europe: +1%, slight growth in contrasted environment, with continued strong growth in Eastern Europe partly offset by Western Europe (difficult market in France and commercial disputes.)

Pernod Ricard continued to leverage its premium portfolio. There was strong growth across all key spirits categories:

Strategic International Brands: +7%, continued strong growth, notably on Jameson, with acceleration on Martell and Scotch, dampened by impact of USA wholesaler inventory management

notably on Jameson, with acceleration on Martell and Scotch, dampened by impact of USA wholesaler inventory management Strategic Local Brands: +12%, acceleration driven by Seagram's Indian Whiskies

driven by Seagram's Indian Whiskies Specialty Brands: +12%, continued strong momentum, particularly for Lillet, Altos, Monkey 47, Ultra premium Irish Whiskey range and Smooth Ambler

particularly for Lillet, Altos, Monkey 47, Ultra premium Irish Whiskey range and Smooth Ambler Strategic Wines: -5%, due to value strategy in UK and USA inventory management

due to value strategy in UK and USA inventory management Innovation: contributing c.25% of Group topline growth, in particular thanks to Martell Blue Swift, Chivas XV, Beefeater Pink, Lillet and Monkey 47

Q4 Sales were €1,994m, +5% organic growth (+7% reported),with the continuation of dynamic growth dampened by USA wholesaler inventory management.

RESULTS

FY19 PRO1 was €2,581m, with organic growth of +8.7% and +9.5% reported. The PRO margin expanded by +74bps organically (+108bps on a reported basis mainly due to positive FX of +€25m.)

Organic PRO3 growth of +8.7%, the highest since FY12, was driven by:

Gross margin +7%, +39bps margin improvement vs. FY18 on an organic basis, thanks to: strong pricing on Strategic brands of +2% Cost of Goods headwinds offset by accelerated completion of Operation excellence FY16-20 roadmap, 1 year ahead of schedule negative mix linked mainly to Seagram's Indian whiskies and USA wholesaler inventory management.

thanks to: A&P: +6%, increase broadly in line with Sales, with strong arbitration and focus behind strategic priorities (China and India in particular)

increase broadly in line with Sales, with strong arbitration and focus behind strategic priorities (China and India in particular) Structure: +4%, moderate increase in context of business acceleration, thanks to strong discipline and resource focus on key priorities.

The FY19 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was close to 26%, a slight increase vs. FY18 driven by profit increase in countries with higher tax rates.

Group share of Net PRO1 was €1,654m, +9.5% reported vs. FY18.

Group share of Net profit was €1,455m, -8% reported vs. FY18, a decrease driven mainly by one-off items in FY19 and an unfavourable basis of comparison (positive one-off effects in FY18.)

ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Pernod Ricard continued to implement its M&A strategy during FY19:

leverage high-growth categories through Super-premium acquisitions: Malfy , leveraging gin boom

through Super-premium acquisitions: strengthen key markets: Rabbit Hole 4 bourbon and TX 5 American whiskey to reinforce USA footprint

develop new route-to-markets and geographies distribution partnership with Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafitte) in China to boost Premium Business Unit on-trade route-to-market JV with local partner in Myanmar to capture Emerging Middle Class opportunity acquisition of Bodeboca platform to accelerate e-commerce capability

disposal of non-core assets Argentinian wine portfolio third-party distribution for Imperial (Korea)



FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Very strong cash performance continued, with Recurring FCF reaching €1,477m, +4% vs. FY18, but Free Cash Flow decreasing to €1,366m, -5% vs. FY18, due to positive one-off items in FY18.This resulted in a Net debt decrease of -€342m to €6,620m.

The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates was 2.36at 30 June 2019, down from 2.6 at 30 June 2018, with increased dividend and dynamic M&A.

FINANCIAL POLICY

Supported by continued strong cash generation and deleveraging, the financial policy has been updated. The priorities, while retaining an investment grade rating, are:

increased investment in future organic growth, in particular through strategic inventories and capex continued active portfolio management and value-creating M&A accelerated dividend distribution increase to c.50% payout from FY19 up to €1bn share buy-back programme across FY20 and FY21

Accordingly, a dividend of €3.12 is proposed for the Annual General Meeting of 8 November 2019.

In addition to the increase in the dividend payout ratio, Pernod Ricard is further announcing its intention to implement a share buy-back programme for a maximum amount of €1bn. This programme is due to be implemented over FY20 and FY21 and the shares acquired through this programme are due to be cancelled.

This share buy-back programme will be implemented depending on market conditions. As a result, the timing, volumes and purchase price will be decided from time to time. Furthermore, Pernod Ricard may decide to suspend or terminate this programme at any time, without further notice or justification.

This buy-back programme is undertaken in the context of continued implementation of the Group's strategic plan, in consistency with its financial policy priorities.

As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared, "FY19 was an excellent year, demonstrating clear business acceleration, while investing for long-term value creation. Our PRO growth, at +8.7%, is our highest since FY12.

For FY20, we will continue implementing our FY19-21 "Transform Accelerate" plan, with increasing support for our priority brands, markets, strategic investments and Sustainability Responsibility 2030 Roadmap. In a particularly uncertain environment, our guidance for FY20 is organic growth in PRO of between +5% and +7%."

1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations

2 Internal estimate of USA Spirits market growing +4.5%

3 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations

4 majority stake, closing in FY20

5 agreement announced 5 August 2019

6 Average EUR/USD rate of 1.14 in FY19 vs. 1.19 in FY18

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across over 160 markets, and by its own direct salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in Vigeo Eiris for the beverage sector. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

All growth data specified in this presentation refers to organic growth, unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of FY19 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Audit procedures have been carried out on the full-year financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued following their review of the management report.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow comprises the net cash flow from operating activities excluding the contributions to Allied Domecq pension plans, aggregated with the proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and after deduction of the capital expenditures.

"Recurring" indicators

The following 3 measures represent key indicators for the measurement of the recurring performance of the business, excluding significant items that, because of their nature and their unusual occurrence, cannot be considered as inherent to the recurring performance of the Group:

- Recurring free cash flow

Recurring free cash flow is calculated by restating free cash flow from non-recurring items.

- Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

- Group share of net profit from recurring operations

Group share of net profit from recurring operations corresponds to the Group share of net profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses, non-recurring financial items and corporate income tax on non-recurring items.

Net debt

Net debt, as defined and used by the Group, corresponds to total gross debt (translated at the closing rate), including fair value and net foreign currency assets hedging derivatives (hedging of net investments and similar), less cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA

EBITDA stands for "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization". EBITDA is an accounting measure calculated using the Group's profit from recurring operations excluding depreciation and amortization on operating fixed assets.

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Malaysia Argentina Albania Angola Mongolia Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Morocco Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Mozambique Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes

FY19 Organic Sales growth

FY19 Volumes Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 11.1 -3% -2% -1% Chivas Regal 4.5 6% 2% 3% Ballantine's 7.6 7% 7% -1% Ricard 4.4 -3% -2% -1% Jameson 7.7 6% 6% 0% Havana Club 4.6 0% 1% -1% Malibu 3.7 -1% -2% 1% Beefeater 3.2 8% 8% -1% Martell 2.6 18% 11% 8% The Glenlivet 1.2 9% 8% 1% Royal Salute 0.2 16% 15% 1% Mumm 0.7 1% -2% 3% Perrier-Jouët 0.3 5% 0% 6% Strategic International Brands 51.9 7% 2% 4% Note: USA wholesaler inventory reduction impacting performance, in particular for Jameson, Absolut and The Glenlivet

Sales Analysis by Region

Net Sales

(€ millions) FY18 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 2,485 28.5% 2,545 27.7% 60 2% 40 2% (7) 0% 27 1% Asia Rest of World 3,564 40.9% 3,965 43.2% 401 11% 443 12% 0 0% (42) -1% Europe 2,674 30.7% 2,672 29.1% (1) 0% 28 1% (12) 0% (17) -1% World 8,722 100.0% 9,182 100.0% 460 5% 512 6% (19) 0% (32) 0% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q4 FY18 Q4 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 586 31.3% 589 29.5% 3 0% (21) -4% 2 0% 22 4% Asia Rest of World 671 35.9% 777 39.0% 106 16% 93 14% 0 0% 13 2% Europe 612 32.8% 628 31.5% 16 3% 14 2% (0) 0% 2 0% World 1,869 100.0% 1,994 100.0% 125 7% 86 5% 2 0% 37 2% Net Sales

(€ millions) H2 FY18 H2 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Americas 1,115 29.5% 1,155 28.9% 40 4% (11) -1% (2) 0% 52 5% Asia Rest of World 1,548 40.9% 1,699 42.5% 150 10% 120 8% 0 0% 30 2% Europe 1,121 29.6% 1,143 28.6% 21 2% 24 2% (3) 0% 0 0% World 3,785 100.0% 3,997 100.0% 212 6% 134 4% (5) 0% 83 2% Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group FY18 figures restated for IFRS 15 norm application

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) FY18 FY19 Change Net sales 8,722 9,182 5% Gross Margin after logistics costs 5,289 5,648 7% Advertising and promotion expenses (1,429) (1,512) 6% Contribution after A&P expenditure 3,860 4,137 7% Structure costs (1,502) (1,556) 4% Profit from recurring operations 2,358 2,581 9% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (301) (314) 4% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (520) (586) 13% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates (26) (27) 5% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,511 1,654 9% Other operating income expenses (62) (206) NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations (1) 3 NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations 129 4 NA Group share of net profit 1,577 1,455 -8% Non-controlling interests 26 27 5% Net profit 1,603 1,482 -8% FY18 figures restated for IFRS 15 norm application

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World (€ millions) FY18 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 8,722 100.0% 9,182 100.0% 460 5% 512 6% (19) 0% (32) 0% Gross margin after logistics costs 5,289 60.6% 5,648 61.5% 359 7% 346 7% (1) 0% 14 0% Advertising promotion (1,429) 16.4% (1,512) 16.5% (83) 6% (82) 6% (1) 0% 0 0% Contribution after A&P 3,860 44.3% 4,137 45.1% 277 7% 265 7% (2) 0% 14 0% Profit from recurring operations 2,358 27.0% 2,581 28.1% 223 9% 207 9% (9) 0% 25 1% Americas (€ millions) FY18 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,485 100.0% 2,545 100.0% 60 2% 40 2% (7) 0% 27 1% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,629 65.6% 1,698 66.7% 69 4% 10 1% 0 0% 59 4% Advertising promotion (495) 19.9% (504) 19.8% (9) 2% (5) 1% (0) 0% (5) 1% Contribution after A&P 1,134 45.6% 1,193 46.9% 59 5% 5 0% 0 0% 54 5% Profit from recurring operations 735 29.6% 785 30.9% 50 7% (1) 0% (2) 0% 53 7% Asia Rest of the World (€ millions) FY18 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 3,564 100.0% 3,965 100.0% 401 11% 443 12% 0 0% (42) -1% Gross margin after logistics costs 2,030 57.0% 2,308 58.2% 278 14% 301 15% 0 0% (23) -1% Advertising promotion (528) 14.8% (592) 14.9% (64) 12% (68) 13% (0) 0% 3 -1% Contribution after A&P 1,502 42.2% 1,716 43.3% 213 14% 233 15% 0 0% (20) -1% Profit from recurring operations 996 28.0% 1,179 29.7% 183 18% 195 19% (1) 0% (12) -1% Europe (€ millions) FY18 FY19 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales (Excl. T&D) 2,674 100.0% 2,672 100.0% (1) 0% 28 1% (12) 0% (17) -1% Gross margin after logistics costs 1,630 61.0% 1,643 61.5% 13 1% 36 2% (2) 0% (21) -1% Advertising promotion (406) 15.2% (415) 15.5% (9) 2% (10) 2% (1) 0% 2 0% Contribution after A&P 1,224 45.8% 1,228 45.9% 4 0% 26 2% (3) 0% (19) -2% Profit from recurring operations 626 23.4% 617 23.1% (10) -2% 13 2% (6) -1% (16) -3% Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group FY18 figures restated for IFRS 15 norm application

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact FY19

(€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from Recurring Operations FY18 FY19 US dollar USD 1.19 1.14 -4.4% 104 61 Chinese yuan CNY 7.76 7.79 0.3% (3) (2) Indian rupee INR 77.70 80.52 3.6% (39) (13) Russian rouble RUB 70.51 74.93 6.3% (13) (9) Turkish Lira TRL 4.63 6.40 38.2% (25) (22) Pound sterling TC GBP 0.89 0.88 -0.5% 2 (2) Other (59) 12 Total (32) 25 Note: Impact on Profit from Recurring Operations includes strategic hedging on Forex

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD Impact on the income statement(1) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations +14 Financial expenses (2) Pre-tax profit from recurring operations +11 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +41 (1) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 (€ millions) (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 16,858 17,074 Tangible assets and other assets 3,322 4,002 Deferred tax assets 1,556 1,590 Total non-current assets 21,737 22,666 Current assets Inventories 5,472 5,756 aged work-in-progress 4,532 4,788 non-aged work-in-progress 71 79 other inventories 869 889 Receivables (*) 1,122 1,226 Trade receivables 1,031 1,168 Other trade receivables 91 59 Other current assets 280 359 Other operating current assets 273 291 Tangible/intangible current assets 7 67 Tax receivable 177 105 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 771 929 Total current assets 7,821 8,375 Assets held for sale 0 5 Total assets 29,558 31,045 (*) after disposals of receivables of: 610 674 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 14,797 15,987 Non-controlling interests 181 195 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 26 27 Total Shareholders' equity 14,978 16,182 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 3,567 3,735 Bonds non-current 6,777 6,071 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 494 379 Total non-current liabilities 10,838 10,185 Current provisions 143 149 Operating payables 1,951 2,187 Other operating payables 960 1,058 of which other operating payables 621 660 of which tangible/intangible current payables 338 398 Tax payable 225 157 Bonds current 93 944 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 371 182 Total current liabilities 3,743 4,676 Liabilities held for sale 0 2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 29,558 31,045

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2017 June

2018 June

2019 FY18 WC

change* FY19 WC

change* Aged work in progress 4,416 4,532 4,788 160 268 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 5 10 12 (1) 2 Payables on wine and ageing spirits (107) (96) (105) 6 (11) Net aged work in progress 4,314 4,447 4,695 166 259 Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,617 1,641 1,842 88 187 Advances from customers (16) (6) (24) 10 (18) Other receivables 333 353 338 40 24 Other inventories 818 869 889 81 15 Non-aged work in progress 72 71 79 4 2 Trade payables and other (2,323) (2,471) (2,717) (225) (226) Gross operating working capital 502 457 405 (3) (15) Factoring/Securitization impact (557) (610) (674) (63) (63) Net Operating Working Capital (56) (153) (269) (65) (78) Net Working Capital 4,258 4,294 4,427 100 181 * without FX effects and reclassifications Of which recurring variation 141 201 Of which non recurring variation (41) (21)

Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 93 6,777 6,869 944 6,071 7,015 Syndicated loan Commercial paper 280 280 Other loans and long-term debts 80 463 542 177 363 540 Other financial liabilities 360 463 822 177 363 540 Gross Financial debt 452 7,239 7,691 1,121 6,434 7,555 Fair value hedge derivatives assets (13) (13) Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities 25 25 2 2 Fair value hedge derivatives 25 25 (12) (12) Net investment hedge derivatives assets Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities Net investment hedge derivatives Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets (1) (1) Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities 0 0 Net asset hedging derivative instruments (1) (1) 0 0 Financial debt after hedging 452 7,265 7,716 1,121 6,422 7,543 Cash and cash equivalents (754) (754) (923) (923) Net financial debt (303) 7,265 6,962 198 6,422 6,620

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Operating Profit 2,296 2,375 Depreciation and amortisation 216 226 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 73 69 Net change in provisions (35) 7 Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others 14 3 Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets (1) (7) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets (48) 0 Share-based payments 35 40 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax 2,549 2,714 Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements (100) (181) Net interest and tax payments (659) (829) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (358) (338) Free Cash Flow 1,433 1,366 of which recurring Free Cash Flow 1,422 1,477 Net disposal of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others (60) (181) Dividends paid (551) (645) (Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others (23) (121) Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) 798 420 IFRS 15 opening adjustment 16 Foreign currency translation adjustment 91 (94) Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments) 889 342 Initial net debt (7,851) (6,962) Final net debt (6,962) (6,620)

Net Debt Maturity

billions

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]

Note: Syndicated credit facility of €2.5bn not used

Gross Debt after hedging

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]

Bond details

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR 850 m 2.000% 3/20/2014 6/22/2020 650 m 2.125% 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 500 m 1.875% 9/28/2015 9/28/2023 600 m 1.500% 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 USD 1,000 m 5.750% 4/7/2011 4/7/2021 1,500 m 4.450% 10/25/2011 1/15/2022 1,650 m o/w: 1/12/2012 800 m at 10.5 years 4.250% 7/15/2022 850 m at 30 years 5.500% 1/15/2042 201 m Libor 6m spread 1/26/2016 1/26/2021 600 m 3.250% 6/8/2016 6/8/2026

Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing Rate Average rate2 EUR/USD rate: Jun FY18 -> Jun FY19 1.17 -> 1.14 1.19 -> 1.14 Ratio at 30/06/2018 2.7 2.61 EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impact (0.4) (0.4) Group structure and forex impacts +0.1 +0.1 Ratio at 30/06/2019 2.3 2.3 1 Syndicated credit spreads and covenants are based on the same ratio as the average rate of the last twelve months of closing date

2 Average rate of last twelve months of closing date

Diluted EPS calculation

(x 1,000) FY18 FY19 Number of shares in issue at end of period 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 265,422 265,422 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,308) (1,248) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 1,429 1,246 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 265,543 265,420 (€ millions and €/share) FY18 FY19 reported Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,511 1,654 9.5% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 5.69 6.23 9.5%

IFRS 16 implementation starting FY20

The Group will use the modified retrospective approach. This transition approach implies that comparative figures for the previous financial periods will not be restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS16.

To measure IFRS16 expected impacts on the Group financial results, relevant data collection and contracts inventory have been completed.

Based on the ongoing contracts, the expected IFRS16 impacts are the following:

C. €500m increase in total assets and liabilities. Most of the impact is due to premises where the Group is operating

premises where the Group is operating C. €100m increase in EBITDA on a full-year basis

Non-material impacts on the operational result, the financial result and the net result. Full-year impact estimations are lower than 10 million euros on each of these aggregates

An increase of c.€80m to €90m in cash flow from operations on a full-year basis, with the corresponding decrease in cash flow from financing.

This new lease standard includes simplification measures: the Group will not apply IFRS16 requirements to lease contracts whose term is lower than twelve months, the Group will also exclude the leases for which the underlying asset is 'low-value' and will continue to treat finance leases as they were treated under IAS 17.

Upcoming Communications

DATE¹ EVENT Thursday 17 October 2019 Q1 FY20 Sales Friday 8 November 2019 Annual General Meeting Thursday 13 February 2020 H1 FY20 Sales Results Thursday 23 April 2020 Q3 FY20 Sales 1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

