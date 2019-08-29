Regulatory News:
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):
Press release Paris, 29 August 2019
EXCELLENT FY19, DEMONSTRATING CLEAR BUSINESS ACCELERATION:
+6.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (+5.3% REPORTED)
+8.7% ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO1 (+9.5% REPORTED)
FY20 GUIDANCE: ORGANIC GROWTH IN PRO BETWEEN +5% AND +7%
FINANCIAL POLICY INFLECTION:
DIVIDEND INCREASED TO €3.12/SHARE (50% PAYOUT) FROM FY19
UP TO €1BN SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME ACROSS FY20 AND FY21
SALES
Sales for FY19 totalled €9,182m, with very strong organic growth at +6.0% (+5.3% reported) and continued development of Must-win markets
- USA: Sell-out broadly in line with market2and strengthening of route-to-market;
- China: +21%, excellent performance thanks to continued strong dynamism of Martell and growth relays;
- India: +20%, with continued expansion of Seagram's Indian whiskies and Strategic International Brands;
- Travel Retail: +6%, strong growth driven by all regions.
Regionally, FY19 Sales were driven mainly by Asia:
- Americas: +2%, acceleration in Canada, strong growth in Latam and Sell-out broadly in line with market in USA, but Sales dampened by USA wholesaler inventory optimisation;
- Asia-Rest of World: +12%, strong acceleration driven mainly by China, India and Turkey and continued strong growth in Japan
- Europe: +1%, slight growth in contrasted environment, with continued strong growth in Eastern Europe partly offset by Western Europe (difficult market in France and commercial disputes.)
Pernod Ricard continued to leverage its premium portfolio. There was strong growth across all key spirits categories:
- Strategic International Brands: +7%, continued strong growth, notably on Jameson, with acceleration on Martell and Scotch, dampened by impact of USA wholesaler inventory management
- Strategic Local Brands: +12%, accelerationdriven by Seagram's Indian Whiskies
- Specialty Brands: +12%, continued strong momentum, particularly for Lillet, Altos, Monkey 47, Ultra premium Irish Whiskey range and Smooth Ambler
- Strategic Wines: -5%, due to value strategy in UK and USA inventory management
- Innovation: contributing c.25% of Group topline growth, in particular thanks to Martell Blue Swift, Chivas XV, Beefeater Pink, Lillet and Monkey 47
Q4 Sales were €1,994m, +5% organic growth (+7% reported),with the continuation of dynamic growth dampened by USA wholesaler inventory management.
RESULTS
FY19 PRO1 was €2,581m, with organic growth of +8.7% and +9.5% reported. The PRO margin expanded by +74bps organically (+108bps on a reported basis mainly due to positive FX of +€25m.)
Organic PRO3 growth of +8.7%, the highest since FY12, was driven by:
- Gross margin +7%, +39bps margin improvement vs. FY18 on an organic basis, thanks to:
- strong pricing on Strategic brands of +2%
- Cost of Goods headwindsoffset by accelerated completion of Operation excellence FY16-20 roadmap, 1 year ahead of schedule
- negative mix linked mainly to Seagram's Indian whiskies and USA wholesaler inventory management.
- A&P: +6%, increase broadly in line with Sales, with strong arbitration and focus behind strategic priorities (China and India in particular)
- Structure: +4%, moderate increase in context of business acceleration, thanks to strong discipline and resource focus on key priorities.
The FY19 corporate income tax rate on recurring items was close to 26%, a slight increase vs. FY18 driven by profit increase in countries with higher tax rates.
Group share of Net PRO1 was €1,654m, +9.5% reported vs. FY18.
Group share of Net profit was €1,455m, -8% reported vs. FY18, a decrease driven mainly by one-off items in FY19 and an unfavourable basis of comparison (positive one-off effects in FY18.)
ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Pernod Ricard continued to implement its M&A strategy during FY19:
- leverage high-growth categories through Super-premium acquisitions:
- Malfy, leveraging gin boom
- strengthen key markets:
- Rabbit Hole4bourbon and TX5 American whiskey to reinforce USA footprint
- develop new route-to-markets and geographies
- distribution partnership with Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafitte) in China to boost Premium Business Unit on-trade route-to-market
- JV with local partner in Myanmar to capture Emerging Middle Class opportunity
- acquisition of Bodeboca platform to accelerate e-commerce capability
- disposal of non-core assets
- Argentinian wine portfolio
- third-party distribution for Imperial (Korea)
FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT
Very strong cash performance continued, with Recurring FCF reaching €1,477m, +4% vs. FY18, but Free Cash Flow decreasing to €1,366m, -5% vs. FY18, due to positive one-off items in FY18.This resulted in a Net debt decrease of -€342m to €6,620m.
The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rates was 2.36at 30 June 2019, down from 2.6 at 30 June 2018, with increased dividend and dynamic M&A.
FINANCIAL POLICY
Supported by continued strong cash generation and deleveraging, the financial policy has been updated. The priorities, while retaining an investment grade rating, are:
- increased investment in future organic growth, in particular through strategic inventories and capex
- continued active portfolio management and value-creating M&A
- accelerated dividend distribution increase to c.50% payout from FY19
- up to €1bn share buy-back programme across FY20 and FY21
Accordingly, a dividend of €3.12 is proposed for the Annual General Meeting of 8 November 2019.
In addition to the increase in the dividend payout ratio, Pernod Ricard is further announcing its intention to implement a share buy-back programme for a maximum amount of €1bn. This programme is due to be implemented over FY20 and FY21 and the shares acquired through this programme are due to be cancelled.
This share buy-back programme will be implemented depending on market conditions. As a result, the timing, volumes and purchase price will be decided from time to time. Furthermore, Pernod Ricard may decide to suspend or terminate this programme at any time, without further notice or justification.
This buy-back programme is undertaken in the context of continued implementation of the Group's strategic plan, in consistency with its financial policy priorities.
As part of this communication, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, declared, "FY19 was an excellent year, demonstrating clear business acceleration, while investing for long-term value creation. Our PRO growth, at +8.7%, is our highest since FY12.
For FY20, we will continue implementing our FY19-21 "Transform Accelerate" plan, with increasing support for our priority brands, markets, strategic investments and Sustainability Responsibility 2030 Roadmap. In a particularly uncertain environment, our guidance for FY20 is organic growth in PRO of between +5% and +7%."
1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across over 160 markets, and by its own direct salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in Vigeo Eiris for the beverage sector. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.
All growth data specified in this presentation refers to organic growth, unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
A detailed presentation of FY19 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com
Audit procedures have been carried out on the full-year financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' report will be issued following their review of the management report.
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures
Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.
Free cash flow
Free cash flow comprises the net cash flow from operating activities excluding the contributions to Allied Domecq pension plans, aggregated with the proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and after deduction of the capital expenditures.
"Recurring" indicators
The following 3 measures represent key indicators for the measurement of the recurring performance of the business, excluding significant items that, because of their nature and their unusual occurrence, cannot be considered as inherent to the recurring performance of the Group:
- Recurring free cash flow
Recurring free cash flow is calculated by restating free cash flow from non-recurring items.
- Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
- Group share of net profit from recurring operations
Group share of net profit from recurring operations corresponds to the Group share of net profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses, non-recurring financial items and corporate income tax on non-recurring items.
Net debt
Net debt, as defined and used by the Group, corresponds to total gross debt (translated at the closing rate), including fair value and net foreign currency assets hedging derivatives (hedging of net investments and similar), less cash and cash equivalents.
EBITDA
EBITDA stands for "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization". EBITDA is an accounting measure calculated using the Group's profit from recurring operations excluding depreciation and amortization on operating fixed assets.
Appendices
Emerging Markets
|Asia-Rest of World
|Americas
|Europe
|Algeria
|Malaysia
|Argentina
|Albania
|Angola
|Mongolia
|Bolivia
|Armenia
|Cambodia
|Morocco
|Brazil
|Azerbaijan
|Cameroon
|Mozambique
|Caribbean
|Belarus
|China
|Namibia
|Chile
|Bosnia
|Congo
|Nigeria
|Colombia
|Bulgaria
|Egypt
|Persian Gulf
|Costa Rica
|Croatia
|Ethiopia
|Philippines
|Cuba
|Georgia
|Gabon
|Senegal
|Dominican Republic
|Hungary
|Ghana
|South Africa
|Ecuador
|Kazakhstan
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Guatemala
|Kosovo
|Indonesia
|Syria
|Honduras
|Latvia
|Iraq
|Tanzania
|Mexico
|Lithuania
|Ivory Coast
|Thailand
|Panama
|Macedonia
|Jordan
|Tunisia
|Paraguay
|Moldova
|Kenya
|Turkey
|Peru
|Montenegro
|Laos
|Uganda
|Puerto Rico
|Poland
|Lebanon
|Vietnam
|Uruguay
|Romania
|Madagascar
|Zambia
|Venezuela
|Russia
|Serbia
|Ukraine
Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth
|Volumes
FY19
|Organic Sales growth
FY19
|Volumes
|Price/mix
|(in 9Lcs millions)
|Absolut
11.1
-3%
-2%
-1%
|Chivas Regal
4.5
6%
2%
3%
|Ballantine's
7.6
7%
7%
-1%
|Ricard
4.4
-3%
-2%
-1%
|Jameson
7.7
6%
6%
0%
|Havana Club
4.6
0%
1%
-1%
|Malibu
3.7
-1%
-2%
1%
|Beefeater
3.2
8%
8%
-1%
|Martell
2.6
18%
11%
8%
|The Glenlivet
1.2
9%
8%
1%
|Royal Salute
0.2
16%
15%
1%
|Mumm
0.7
1%
-2%
3%
|Perrier-Jouët
0.3
5%
0%
6%
|Strategic International Brands
51.9
7%
2%
4%
Note: USA wholesaler inventory reduction impacting performance, in particular for Jameson, Absolut and The Glenlivet
Sales Analysis by Region
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|FY18
|FY19
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
2,485
28.5%
2,545
27.7%
60
2%
40
2%
(7)
0%
27
1%
|Asia Rest of World
3,564
40.9%
3,965
43.2%
401
11%
443
12%
0
0%
(42)
-1%
|Europe
2,674
30.7%
2,672
29.1%
(1)
0%
28
1%
(12)
0%
(17)
-1%
|World
8,722
100.0%
9,182
100.0%
460
5%
512
6%
(19)
0%
(32)
0%
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|Q4 FY18
|Q4 FY19
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
586
31.3%
589
29.5%
3
0%
(21)
-4%
2
0%
22
4%
|Asia Rest of World
671
35.9%
777
39.0%
106
16%
93
14%
0
0%
13
2%
|Europe
612
32.8%
628
31.5%
16
3%
14
2%
(0)
0%
2
0%
|World
1,869
100.0%
1,994
100.0%
125
7%
86
5%
2
0%
37
2%
|Net Sales
(€ millions)
|H2 FY18
|H2 FY19
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Americas
1,115
29.5%
1,155
28.9%
40
4%
(11)
-1%
(2)
0%
52
5%
|Asia Rest of World
1,548
40.9%
1,699
42.5%
150
10%
120
8%
0
0%
30
2%
|Europe
1,121
29.6%
1,143
28.6%
21
2%
24
2%
(3)
0%
0
0%
|World
3,785
100.0%
3,997
100.0%
212
6%
134
4%
(5)
0%
83
2%
|Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
|FY18 figures restated for IFRS 15 norm application
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|(€ millions)
|FY18
|FY19
|Change
|Net sales
8,722
9,182
5%
|Gross Margin after logistics costs
5,289
5,648
7%
|Advertising and promotion expenses
(1,429)
(1,512)
6%
|Contribution after A&P expenditure
3,860
4,137
7%
|Structure costs
(1,502)
(1,556)
4%
|Profit from recurring operations
2,358
2,581
9%
|Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
(301)
(314)
4%
|Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
(520)
(586)
13%
|Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates
(26)
(27)
5%
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,511
1,654
9%
|Other operating income expenses
(62)
(206)
|NA
|Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
(1)
3
|NA
|Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
129
4
|NA
|Group share of net profit
1,577
1,455
-8%
|Non-controlling interests
26
27
5%
|Net profit
1,603
1,482
-8%
|FY18 figures restated for IFRS 15 norm application
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|World
|(€ millions)
|FY18
|FY19
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
8,722
100.0%
9,182
100.0%
460
5%
512
6%
(19)
0%
(32)
0%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
5,289
60.6%
5,648
61.5%
359
7%
346
7%
(1)
0%
14
0%
|Advertising promotion
(1,429)
16.4%
(1,512)
16.5%
(83)
6%
(82)
6%
(1)
0%
0
0%
|Contribution after A&P
3,860
44.3%
4,137
45.1%
277
7%
265
7%
(2)
0%
14
0%
|Profit from recurring operations
2,358
27.0%
2,581
28.1%
223
9%
207
9%
(9)
0%
25
1%
|Americas
|(€ millions)
|FY18
|FY19
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
2,485
100.0%
2,545
100.0%
60
2%
40
2%
(7)
0%
27
1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,629
65.6%
1,698
66.7%
69
4%
10
1%
0
0%
59
4%
|Advertising promotion
(495)
19.9%
(504)
19.8%
(9)
2%
(5)
1%
(0)
0%
(5)
1%
|Contribution after A&P
1,134
45.6%
1,193
46.9%
59
5%
5
0%
0
0%
54
5%
|Profit from recurring operations
735
29.6%
785
30.9%
50
7%
(1)
0%
(2)
0%
53
7%
|Asia Rest of the World
|(€ millions)
|FY18
|FY19
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
3,564
100.0%
3,965
100.0%
401
11%
443
12%
0
0%
(42)
-1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
2,030
57.0%
2,308
58.2%
278
14%
301
15%
0
0%
(23)
-1%
|Advertising promotion
(528)
14.8%
(592)
14.9%
(64)
12%
(68)
13%
(0)
0%
3
-1%
|Contribution after A&P
1,502
42.2%
1,716
43.3%
213
14%
233
15%
0
0%
(20)
-1%
|Profit from recurring operations
996
28.0%
1,179
29.7%
183
18%
195
19%
(1)
0%
(12)
-1%
|Europe
|(€ millions)
|FY18
|FY19
|Change
|Organic Growth
|Group Structure
|Forex impact
|Net sales (Excl. T&D)
2,674
100.0%
2,672
100.0%
(1)
0%
28
1%
(12)
0%
(17)
-1%
|Gross margin after logistics costs
1,630
61.0%
1,643
61.5%
13
1%
36
2%
(2)
0%
(21)
-1%
|Advertising promotion
(406)
15.2%
(415)
15.5%
(9)
2%
(10)
2%
(1)
0%
2
0%
|Contribution after A&P
1,224
45.8%
1,228
45.9%
4
0%
26
2%
(3)
0%
(19)
-2%
|Profit from recurring operations
626
23.4%
617
23.1%
(10)
-2%
13
2%
(6)
-1%
(16)
-3%
|Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
|FY18 figures restated for IFRS 15 norm application
Foreign Exchange Impact
|Forex impact FY19
(€ millions)
|Average rates evolution
|On Net Sales
|On Profit from Recurring Operations
|FY18
|FY19
|US dollar
|USD
1.19
1.14
-4.4%
104
61
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
7.76
7.79
0.3%
(3)
(2)
|Indian rupee
|INR
77.70
80.52
3.6%
(39)
(13)
|Russian rouble
|RUB
70.51
74.93
6.3%
(13)
(9)
|Turkish Lira
|TRL
4.63
6.40
38.2%
(25)
(22)
|Pound sterling TC
|GBP
0.89
0.88
-0.5%
2
(2)
|Other
(59)
12
|Total
(32)
25
|Note: Impact on Profit from Recurring Operations includes strategic hedging on Forex
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate
|Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD
|Impact on the income statement(1)
|(€ millions)
|Profit from recurring operations
+14
|Financial expenses
(2)
|Pre-tax profit from recurring operations
+11
|Impact on the balance sheet
(€ millions)
|Increase/(decrease) in net debt
+41
|(1) Full-year effect
Balance Sheet
|Assets
|30/06/2018
|30/06/2019
|(€ millions)
|(Net book value)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets and goodwill
16,858
17,074
|Tangible assets and other assets
3,322
4,002
|Deferred tax assets
1,556
1,590
|Total non-current assets
21,737
22,666
|Current assets
|Inventories
5,472
5,756
|aged work-in-progress
4,532
4,788
|non-aged work-in-progress
71
79
|other inventories
869
889
|Receivables (*)
1,122
1,226
|Trade receivables
1,031
1,168
|Other trade receivables
91
59
|Other current assets
280
359
|Other operating current assets
273
291
|Tangible/intangible current assets
7
67
|Tax receivable
177
105
|Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
771
929
|Total current assets
7,821
8,375
|Assets held for sale
0
5
|Total assets
29,558
31,045
|(*) after disposals of receivables of:
610
674
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|30/06/2018
|30/06/2019
|(€ millions)
|Group Shareholders' equity
14,797
15,987
|Non-controlling interests
181
195
|of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
26
27
|Total Shareholders' equity
14,978
16,182
|Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
3,567
3,735
|Bonds non-current
6,777
6,071
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
494
379
|Total non-current liabilities
10,838
10,185
|Current provisions
143
149
|Operating payables
1,951
2,187
|Other operating payables
960
1,058
|of which other operating payables
621
660
|of which tangible/intangible current payables
338
398
|Tax payable
225
157
|Bonds current
93
944
|Current financial liabilities and derivatives
371
182
|Total current liabilities
3,743
4,676
|Liabilities held for sale
0
2
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
29,558
31,045
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
|(€ millions)
|June
2017
|June
2018
|June
2019
|FY18 WC
change*
|FY19 WC
change*
|Aged work in progress
4,416
4,532
4,788
160
268
|Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
5
10
12
(1)
2
|Payables on wine and ageing spirits
(107)
(96)
(105)
6
(11)
|Net aged work in progress
4,314
4,447
4,695
166
259
|Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
1,617
1,641
1,842
88
187
|Advances from customers
(16)
(6)
(24)
10
(18)
|Other receivables
333
353
338
40
24
|Other inventories
818
869
889
81
15
|Non-aged work in progress
72
71
79
4
2
|Trade payables and other
(2,323)
(2,471)
(2,717)
(225)
(226)
|Gross operating working capital
502
457
405
(3)
(15)
|Factoring/Securitization impact
(557)
(610)
(674)
(63)
(63)
|Net Operating Working Capital
(56)
(153)
(269)
(65)
(78)
|Net Working Capital
4,258
4,294
4,427
100
181
|* without FX effects and reclassifications
|Of which recurring variation
141
201
|Of which non recurring variation
(41)
(21)
Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|30/06/2018
|30/06/2019
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Current
|Non-current
|Total
|Bonds
93
6,777
6,869
944
6,071
7,015
|Syndicated loan
|Commercial paper
280
280
|Other loans and long-term debts
80
463
542
177
363
540
|Other financial liabilities
360
463
822
177
363
540
|Gross Financial debt
452
7,239
7,691
1,121
6,434
7,555
|Fair value hedge derivatives assets
(13)
(13)
|Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities
25
25
2
2
|Fair value hedge derivatives
25
25
(12)
(12)
|Net investment hedge derivatives assets
|Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities
|Net investment hedge derivatives
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments assets
(1)
(1)
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments liabilities
0
0
|Net asset hedging derivative instruments
(1)
(1)
0
0
|Financial debt after hedging
452
7,265
7,716
1,121
6,422
7,543
|Cash and cash equivalents
(754)
(754)
(923)
(923)
|Net financial debt
(303)
7,265
6,962
198
6,422
6,620
Change in Net Debt
|(€ millions)
|30/06/2018
|30/06/2019
Operating Profit
2,296
2,375
|Depreciation and amortisation
216
226
|Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
73
69
|Net change in provisions
(35)
7
|Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
14
3
|Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
(1)
(7)
|Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
(48)
0
|Share-based payments
35
40
|Self-financing capacity before interest and tax
2,549
2,714
|Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements
(100)
(181)
|Net interest and tax payments
(659)
(829)
|Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
(358)
(338)
|Free Cash Flow
1,433
1,366
|of which recurring Free Cash Flow
1,422
1,477
|Net disposal of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
(60)
(181)
|Dividends paid
(551)
(645)
|(Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others
(23)
(121)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments)
798
420
|IFRS 15 opening adjustment
16
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
91
(94)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments)
889
342
|Initial net debt
(7,851)
(6,962)
|Final net debt
(6,962)
(6,620)
Net Debt Maturity
billions
[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]
Note: Syndicated credit facility of €2.5bn not used
Gross Debt after hedging
[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]
Bond details
|Currency
|Par value
|Coupon
|Issue date
|Maturity date
EUR
850 m
2.000%
3/20/2014
6/22/2020
650 m
2.125%
9/29/2014
9/27/2024
500 m
1.875%
9/28/2015
9/28/2023
600 m
1.500%
5/17/2016
5/18/2026
USD
1,000 m
5.750%
4/7/2011
4/7/2021
1,500 m
4.450%
10/25/2011
1/15/2022
1,650 m o/w:
1/12/2012
800 m at 10.5 years
4.250%
7/15/2022
850 m at 30 years
5.500%
1/15/2042
201 m
Libor 6m spread
1/26/2016
1/26/2021
600 m
3.250%
6/8/2016
6/8/2026
Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution
|Closing Rate
|Average rate2
|EUR/USD rate: Jun FY18 -> Jun FY19
|1.17 -> 1.14
|1.19 -> 1.14
|Ratio at 30/06/2018
2.7
2.61
|EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impact
(0.4)
(0.4)
|Group structure and forex impacts
+0.1
+0.1
|Ratio at 30/06/2019
2.3
2.3
|1 Syndicated credit spreads and covenants are based on the same ratio as the average rate of the last twelve months of closing date
2 Average rate of last twelve months of closing date
Diluted EPS calculation
|(x 1,000)
|FY18
|FY19
|Number of shares in issue at end of period
265,422
265,422
|Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
265,422
265,422
|Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
(1,308)
(1,248)
|Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
1,429
1,246
|Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
265,543
265,420
|(€ millions and €/share)
FY18
FY19
reported
Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,511
1,654
9.5%
|Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
5.69
6.23
9.5%
IFRS 16 implementation starting FY20
The Group will use the modified retrospective approach. This transition approach implies that comparative figures for the previous financial periods will not be restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS16.
To measure IFRS16 expected impacts on the Group financial results, relevant data collection and contracts inventory have been completed.
Based on the ongoing contracts, the expected IFRS16 impacts are the following:
- C. €500m increase in total assets and liabilities. Most of the impact is due topremises where the Group is operating
- C. €100m increase in EBITDA on a full-year basis
- Non-material impacts on the operational result, the financial result and the net result. Full-year impact estimations are lower than 10 million euros on each of these aggregates
- An increase of c.€80m to €90m in cash flow from operations on a full-year basis, with the corresponding decrease in cash flow from financing.
This new lease standard includes simplification measures: the Group will not apply IFRS16 requirements to lease contracts whose term is lower than twelve months, the Group will also exclude the leases for which the underlying asset is 'low-value' and will continue to treat finance leases as they were treated under IAS 17.
Upcoming Communications
|DATE¹
|EVENT
|Thursday 17 October 2019
|Q1 FY20 Sales
|Friday 8 November 2019
|Annual General Meeting
|Thursday 13 February 2020
|H1 FY20 Sales Results
|Thursday 23 April 2020
|Q3 FY20 Sales
|1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005816/en/
Contacts:
Pernod Ricard
Julia Massies VP, Financial Communication Investor Relations +33 (0)1 41 00 41 07
Adam Ramjean Investor Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 00 41 59
Fabrien Darrigues External Communications Director +33 (0)1 41 00 44 86
Alison Donohoe Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 00 44 63
Emmanuel Vouin Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 00 44 04